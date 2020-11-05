Two Columbus men were arrested Wednesday, Nov. 4 by the Athens County Sheriff's Offices's Criminal Interdiction Units.

Deputies in the unit conducted a traffic stop on Route 33 near The Plains for moving violations. Upon contact with the driver, deputies observed multiple criminal indicators and were given conflicting stories between all passengers.

Consent to search the vehicle was given, and deputies recovered two loaded handguns. The firearms' serial numbers were searched in law enforcement databases, and it was discovered that one of the weapons had been entered as stolen by the Columbus Police Department. Deputies additionally recovered suspected MDMA on the driver.

The driver was identified as Aaron J. Hughes, 19, of Columbus. He was arrested for having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree; improper handling of a firearm and receiving stolen property, both felonies of the fourth degree.

A rear seat passenger, Ronald E. Vaughn, 19, of Columbus, was arrested for improper handling of a firearm and receiving stolen property, both felonies of the fourth degree. Additional charges for aggravated possession of drugs are expected pending lab results.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com


