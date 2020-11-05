Two Columbus men were arrested Wednesday, Nov. 4 by the Athens County Sheriff's Offices's Criminal Interdiction Units.
Deputies in the unit conducted a traffic stop on Route 33 near The Plains for moving violations. Upon contact with the driver, deputies observed multiple criminal indicators and were given conflicting stories between all passengers.
Consent to search the vehicle was given, and deputies recovered two loaded handguns. The firearms' serial numbers were searched in law enforcement databases, and it was discovered that one of the weapons had been entered as stolen by the Columbus Police Department. Deputies additionally recovered suspected MDMA on the driver.
The driver was identified as Aaron J. Hughes, 19, of Columbus. He was arrested for having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree; improper handling of a firearm and receiving stolen property, both felonies of the fourth degree.
A rear seat passenger, Ronald E. Vaughn, 19, of Columbus, was arrested for improper handling of a firearm and receiving stolen property, both felonies of the fourth degree. Additional charges for aggravated possession of drugs are expected pending lab results.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.