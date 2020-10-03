Two men were recently arrested on warrants obtained by a U.S. Forest Service Special Agent from the Wayne National Forest.
The warrants served were for Jimmy Taylor and Brian Fisher. Both were involved in the break-in and theft of a law enforcement trailer and UTV from the Wayne NF Warehouse in Nelsonville, according to a release from the Wayne National Forest.
Fisher was arrested in Nelsonville by Forest Service law enforcement with assistance from Athens County Probation and Sheriff’s Department, Hocking County Sheriff’s Department, Nelsonville Police Department and Buchtel Police Department. Taylor is also in custody facing felony theft of government property.
“Theft and vandalism of government property are crimes with serious consequences,” stated the Wayne Special Agent. “Those consequences include being charged with a federal crime and going to federal prison.”
In July of this year, Fisher pleaded guilty to one count of receiving stolen government property, a felony in violation of the United States Code involving public money, property or records, specifically 18 USC 641. The crime is punishable by up to ten years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Hunter, United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio Eastern Division in Columbus, is prosecuting this case.
