Two people were arrested following a knock-and-talk operation Monday at the Athens Days Inn.
Southeast Major Crimes Task Force agents and Athens County sheriff’s deputies conducted the operation, which was part of a drug-trafficking investigation.
According to a press release from the task force, the targets of the operation were Joshua Schall, age 36, of Guysville, and Ashley Meeks, age 35, of Coolville. Both Schall and Meeks had active felony warrants for their arrest issued by Athens County.
Units arrived at the Days Inn and obtained consent to search from the hotel room renter, the press release said. When units entered the room, Schall and Meeks were located.
Schall allegedly had a syringe full of suspected narcotics in his hand at the time he was located. Units seized suspected fentanyl and other drug-related evidence as part of the investigation, the press release said.
“Both Schall and Meeks were transported the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on their warrants,” Sheriff Rodney Smith said in the press release. “The suspected narcotics will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation laboratory for analysis. Additional charges will be presented to an Athens County Grand Jury pending the lab results.”
The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs and Athens county sheriff’s offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport and McConnelsville police departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs and Athens County prosecutor’s offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
