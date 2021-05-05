Two Plains residents were arrested early Tuesday morning in what law enforcement say was a heroin trafficking operation.
Johnny Guthery Jr., 45, and Danielle Haught, 35, both Plains residents, were arrested and charged with trafficking a bulk amount of heroin in a school zone and possession of firearms under disability, according to a press release.
“As shown by our continuous efforts, drug trafficking in Athens County will not be tolerated,” Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said in a statement.
Police executed a morning search warrant of an address in The Plains, the release said. A search of the property yielded law enforcement suspected heroin, digital scales, four firearms, and nearly $4,000 in cash.
The two were transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail, the release said. The Sheriff’s Office said additional charges are expected as the investigation develops.
