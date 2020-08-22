A traffic stop conducted Thursday, Aug. 20 resulted in the arrest of two individuals and seizure of several drug related items.
The stop, conducted by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit, took place on Route 33, and upon contact with the occupants, criminal indicators were observed. The Sheriff’s drug-sniffing K9, Bora, was deployed, and indicated on the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle yielded suspected methamphetamine, digital scales and packaging materials.
Thomas R. Smith, 30, of Shawnee, was identified by deputies as having active warrants from both Hocking County and Logan Police Department, which included assault charges from an indictment filed June 19, 2020.
Deputies also identified Kisha F. Hooper, 23, of New Holland, who was arrested after she was found to have suspected methamphetamine in her possession.
Hooper was arrested and transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail without incident and booked on possession of drugs, a felony of the 4th degree. She is also facing charges of illegal conveyance of drugs, a third degree felony, under an indictment filed on Friday, Aug. 21.
Smith was also arrested on his active warrants and transported to SEORJ. Additional charges are expected pending lab results.
During the traffic stop, a search warrant was obtained for a room within the Sunset Motel on Columbus Road. That warrant, upon execution, revealed additional evidence of drug trafficking, including abuse instruments, packaging materials, suspected methamphetamine and an additional unknown substance.
