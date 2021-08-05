A crash on Radford Road between a car and a motorcycle on Wednesday left two Athens residents with injuries, a release said.
Sandra Whitmore, 73 and Dakin Chadwell, 19, both of Athens, were injured in the crash.
Whitmore was traveling northbound on County Road 19 where she attempted to turn left into a driveway. She was struck by a southbound traveling motorcycle driven by Chadwell which then overturned and ejected him from the motorcycle.
Both sustained injuries and were transported to O'Bleness where Chadwell was then flown via MedFlight to Grant Medical Center.
Troopers from the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were assisted on the scene by Richland Area Fire Department and Athens County EMS. The crash remains under investigation.
