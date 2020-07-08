LOGAN — Two crashes have occurred this week, one inside and the other just outside Hocking County, leading to two fatalities.
On Monday at approximately 4:24 p.m, the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a crash on state Route 93 near Ilesboro Road.
Forty-year-old James Blosser of Lancaster, was driving northbound on state Route 93 when he drove left of center, striking 38-year-old Garth Fri of McArthur who was driving southbound on state Route 93.
Fri was transported to Hocking Valley Community Hospital by Hocking County EMS for minor injuries. Blosser succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hocking County Coroner’s Office.
Troopers from the Athens Post were assisted on scene by Washington and Starr Township Fire Departments, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation. The crash remains under investigation.
The other crash occurred the day prior in Fairfield County more specifically Berne Township.
On that Sunday at approximately 8:58 p.m., the Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol headed toward U.S. 33, just west of Tarkiln Road, to investigate a one vehicle fatal crash
Jeremy Lawrence, 48, of Coolville was traveling west on U.S. 33 in a blue 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Lawrence traveled off the left side of the roadway into the median and overturned. He was ejected and was not wearing a helmet.
Lawrence was transported to Fairfield Medical Center where he passed away. Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Troopers from the Lancaster Post of the Highway Patrol, along with Berne Township Fire and EMS, and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The crash also remains under investigation at this time. The Highway Patrol urges all motorists to use all available safety equipment and to not drive while impaired.
John Stran is a reporter for the Logan Daily News
