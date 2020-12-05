A recent two-day cleanup effort of 770 and 784 Poplar Street, Nelsonville, can be attributed to the hard work of 14 clients in the Athens County Empowerment program.
The program is part of the clients’ community service hours in the ACE diversion program.
ACE is part of the Community Justice program housed within the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office that diverts nonviolent, low-level offenders into community service and other conditions as part of an agreement following a criminal offense.
The properties of 770 and 784 Poplar St. had been transferred to the Athens County Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) after being condemned by the City of Nelsonville.
Ric Wasserman, Athens County Treasurer and member of the Land Bank Board, said the deed arrived at his office on Thursday, Dec. 3, following foreclosure on the property that was finalized on Oct. 28, 2020. The Land Bank must wait 28 days after foreclosure on a parcel before entering the property, Wasserman explained, and so the exact state of the houses is not known.
The properties are now on a list of properties to be inspected, however, Wasserman noted that the Nelsonville Code Officer, Becky Barber, has indicated a great deal of issues with the structures.
“It will likely be a teardown, as part of one is caved in on the back and the other has a bunch of trash inside,” Wasserman explained. “Abandoned houses often become neighborhood depositories for trash, which we believe is what happened here.”
