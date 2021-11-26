The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to an apparent murder-suicide in Millfield early Friday morning, according to a press release from the office.
According to the release, evidence shows that, amid a dispute, Jennifer Draper, age 40, was killed by a single gunshot and that her live-in partner, Christopher Roach, age 43 of Leon, West Virginia, then committed suicide.
Athens County 911 received a call with an open line at 5:08 a.m. on Nov. 26, according to a statement from Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith. Deputies and dispatchers determined the call originated from a residence on McDougal Road in Millfield, according to the press release.
Upon arrival on the scene, deputies did not receive an answer at the door and entered the home through the open back door, the release says.
Draper and Roach were discovered deceased on the scene, the release says. Detectives from the Sheriff's Office then responded, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Both the deceased were removed from the scene and transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsies ordered by the Athens County Coroner, according to the release.
