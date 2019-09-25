Two bid openings overseen by Hocking Athens Perry Community Action were observed Tuesday morning, neither of which yielded acceptable contracts.
Sean Brooks, HAPCAP’s community development manager, who was on-hand at a Athens County Commissioner meeting Tuesday to discuss the bids, or lack thereof.
The first bid opening was for lights and camera installation at Polley Field in Nelsonville. The community park has been the site of some improvements in the recent months to address flooding and other maintenance, but area leaders want further work done.
“Parks and Rec is a deceiving title, although that’s exactly what we have to put it under,” Brooks explained. “I put a little description on our website even that it was for a video surveillance and some lighting to try and lure some people in that may look over it.”
Brooks said the cameras were of “great interest” to the community, and the recommendation was for video cameras to be monitored by the Nelsonville Police Department. This would allow for park hours to be extended.
The second bid opening was for a sewer repair project, estimated to cost about $16,000. The only bid submitted for the project was from Dixson Enterprises LLC, of Westerville. The price submitted was almost $36,000, too much to be accepted. Commissioner Charlie Adkins asked Brooks if he was surprised by the bid price point.
“Because it’s over, we’ll return to the engineering firm first and say ‘here’s the bid we got, please help us understand what the disconnect is between the $17,000 you’ve allotted and what this says,’” he said. “If he doesn’t have any good answers, we may reach out to Dixon and see if they think there’s something we missed, which I doubt, but sometimes it’s just a pricing issue and distance away.”
The project would have specifically rebuilt and replaced a manhole access point to the Nelsonville sewer system.
The commissioners said the projects would be re-bid, and noted that it may be difficult to find a contractor willing to work on the lights and cameras for Polley Field, as it is “specialized work.”
Brooks also noted it will take about a month before the projects will ready for another round of bidding.
