Two individuals were taken by medical helicopter to a Columbus hospital after being injured in a multiple-vehicle crash Saturday on U.S. 50/32, near the entrance to Lake Snowden.
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Zack Tackett, around 1:16 p.m. Saturday, agencies were called to an accident near the entrance of the Ohio Pawpaw Festival.
The traffic started backing up in the westbound lanes as people entered the festival, he said.
A rollback wrecker followed a Chevrolet Sonic too closely and rear-ended it. The Sonic was pushed into a Fia 500, which spun around and its rear hit the back of a Chevrolet Silverado.
Meanwhile, the Sonic split off to the right of the roadway and hit the guard rail. The wrecker continued moving, hitting the guardrail and overturning, eventually coming to rest on its top, Tackett said.
A total of 10 members of the Albany Area Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene, said Chief Lee Bolen.
“We assisted Athens County EMS with getting the patients out of their vehicles and on to the stretchers,” he said. “We performed traffic control throughout the chaos.”
That chaos included people walking across the highway from the Alexander Schools complex parking lot to the festival and the unusually high amount of traffic, Bolen said.
“We also set up the landing zones for two MedFlight helicopters,” he said. “They both landed on the westbound traffic lanes of U.S. 50.”
The driver of the wrecker and driver of the Fia 500 were taken by medical helicopter to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus. Their condition at the scene looked to not be life-threatening, Tackett said. He was unable to give an update on the drivers’ conditions as he has not been able to contact them as part of his investigation of the wreck.
A secondary wreck occurred in the eastbound lanes, both Tackett and Bolen said.
“As we were trying to funnel traffic east, we had traffic turning into the Alexander Schools for (festival) parking,” Bolen said. “We were trying to eliminate pressure in the westbound lanes by allowing people to do u-turns. A young lady rear-ended the vehicle in front of her as traffic stopped.”
For the few hours the fire department was at the scene, there seemed to be a never-ending sound of people slamming their brakes, he said.
“So many people drove by with their cellphones in the window, taking photos or videos. There were people rubbernecking to see every detail they could,” Bolen said. “I was by Lake Snowden setting cones to direct traffic and a vehicle came about 5 feet from me on the right, slammed on its brakes and almost rear-ended the vehicle I was walking toward. Tires were squealing all day because nobody was paying attention.
“One of my past fire chiefs, back early in my training, said he’d rather fight 10 structure fires then direct traffic,” he continued. “Directing traffic is one of the most dangerous things what we do.”
The westbound lanes of U.S. 50/32 reopened to traffic at 3:20 p.m., Tackett said.
Due to the wreck, the festival temporarily shut its gates Saturday. After the wreck was clear, the festival reopened but did not accept any new ticket sales Saturday afternoon, according to the festival’s Facebook page.
Hocking College Police Department also responded, Bolen said.
“Athens County EMS, OSP and our department, I thought did a fantastic job,” he said, praising those who worked the scene. “It was completely chaotic, because of the event going on. I can’t thank everyone enough for their effort. The folks at our fire department volunteer and they put a lot on the line to do so. I can’t thank them enough.”
The names of those involved in the incident were not released, as the investigation is ongoing.
