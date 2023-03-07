Ohio high school students will compete Friday in the nation’s largest youth poetry recitation competition-two of which are from Southeast Ohio.
Entitled, “Poetry Out Loud,” this program encourages high school students to learn more about poetry, develop their public-speaking skills, build their self-confidence and to embrace the artistic aspirations.
The two local high students competing in the 2023 POL State finals are Nelsonville-York High School junior, Tatum L’Heureux and Federal Hocking High School sophomore, Jazlyn Bew.
This event will be hosted by WOSU Public Media in the Ross Community Studio located at 1800 N. Pearl Street, Columbus, starting at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
The emcee for this event will be former Ohio State Senator, Eric Kearney.
Each student will compete in three rounds with each student reading one poem per round.The State Champion title will be awarded to the student with the highest overall score.
The student who wins Ohio’s Poetry Out Loud State Finals will recieve a cash prize of $200, and their school library will get $500. Afterwards, the winner will represent Ohio at the POU National Finals which will be held in Washington D.C. on May 8-10, 2023.
Elise Stephan is the principal of Nelsonville-York High School. She stated, “We’re all very proud of Tatum, and we admire the effort she’s put into perfecting her trade. So, we’re all anxious to see how far she’ll go in the competition this year.”
Zach Ballew is an English teacher at Federal Hocking High School. He described Jazlyn Bew as “a straight A student.” He went onto say, “ We’re all very proud of Jaz and have seen all the work she’s put into getting ready for this competition.”
Founded in 2005, Poetry Out Loud’s ongoing mission has been to connect high school students from all over the U.S. with poets both past and present from all over the world.
Created by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, POL partners with state art agencies in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico to inspire students to embrace the art form known as “poetry.”
The National Endowment for the Arts was established by Congress in 1965. The NEA is an independent federal agency that funds and supports opportunities for Americans to participate in the arts, stretch the limits of their imaginations, and to reach their full capacities as artists.
