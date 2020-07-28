BENTON TOWNSHIP — Two men drowned in Rose Lake in Hocking County on Sunday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m. Sunday, first responders received a call that two people had entered Rose Lake to go swimming and went under the water for an extended period of time.
Ohio Department of Natural Resources arrived at the scene and were assisted by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County EMS, Laurelville Volunteer Fire Department and Box 65.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources searched by boat for the swimmers and by roughly 5 p.m., first responders requested that the coroner come to the scene after the bodies of both men had been found.
ODNR identified the two recovered swimmers as males and stated that they were last seen using a rope swing in Rose Lake.
According to an ODNR press release, one of the men swung into the water and began to struggle. The second man tried to help and neither resurfaced.
The victims’ names and information are not yet being released but Hocking County Sheriff Major Caleb Moritz stated he believes the two males were not residents of the county.
ODNR reminds all visitors at state parks to be aware of local conditions, such as high or swift-moving water, that can pose additional safety risks and to carefully follow safety instructions from park officials and take note of posted advisory signs. There is a sign next to Rose Lake stating that swimming is prohibited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.