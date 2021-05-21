Two more members of the Bellar family were arraigned in Athens County Common Please Court on Friday, answering separate indictments related to alleged ongoing sexual abuse within the Bellar family household, according to a press release from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
Robert Bellar, 54, of Athens, and his son, Jonathan Bellar, 26, both appeared before Judge Patrick Lang via Zoom from the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
Robert Bellar is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both third-degree felonies. His wife, Deborah, 49, appeared in court Wednesday on the same charges. Both pleaded not guilty and were granted $1 million bonds by Judge Lang at the request of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
Jonathan Bellar is charged with gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. He also pleaded not guilty and was assigned a $100,000 bond.
Chief Assistant Prosecutor Liz Pepper told the court that in addition to the serious nature of the charges and the strength of the State’s case, Robert Bellar is a flight risk. She said he was told at work to leave and go home when a search warrant was being executed and failed to do so; instead, Robert Bellar was at-large for almost a full day.
“He instead went out of town to his brother’s home in Waverly, Ohio, where he placed his phone to make sure it was not on his person when he did eventually turn himself in,” Pepper said of Bellar. “It was only after his picture was blasted all over the media … that he eventually turned himself in.”
Robert Bellar’s brother, James “Jim” Bellar is the leader of Dove Outreach church, named in indictment documents as the church attended by the Bellar family. Court documents allege the church to have a “cult”-like atmosphere that preaches of sexual relations among siblings in the event of the apocalypse.
Information as to the whereabouts of the phone was obtained on a recorded phone call from the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. Authorities have since confiscated the phone, from Jim Bellar’s home, the Prosecutor’s Office reported.
Pepper alleged that Bellar has a history of obstructing the criminal justice system, saying that he and his wife have been uncooperative with Athens County Children Services, have concealed witnesses, tampered with evidence and “continued a conspiracy to conceal the sexual abuse that occurred in their home.”
Defense attorney James Chandler disputed some of the prosecution’s assertions, claiming that Bellar went to Waverly to obtain services of an attorney and that he had Bellar’s phone before giving it a family member. He pointed out that Bellar did surrender to authorities on his own and asked for a lesser bond.
Despite knowledge of the warrant, Robert Bellar did not surrender until Wednesday afternoon, the released stated.
Lang pointed out that the case is assigned to Judge George McCarthy who has the right to reassess bond but agreed with the prosecution’s request and issued the $1 million bond.
Bellar, a father of 18 children, is also not to have contact with his minor children, directly or indirectly, or his co-defendants in the case.
A pretrial for Robert Bellar is set for June 29 with a jury trial on July 29.
In Jonathan Bellar’s hearing, Pepper requested a $100,000 bond, citing his history of violent crimes.
According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Jonathan Bellar is currently on post-release control from a prison sentence for charges of escape, robbery and breaking and entering in Scioto County.
Pepper alleged in court that the younger Bellar is a flight risk and a risk to the victim, given the family’s history of harassment and mistreatment as well as the alleged sexual abuse.
“He’s certainly shown his proclivity towards violence … Even when out on (post-release control), he’s already been sent back to prison because he was threatening people with a knife in Nelsonville, Ohio,” Pepper said of Jonathan Bellar.
She added that Bellar was just released from prison again in January and has a security threat tag in prison due to an alleged affiliation with the Aryan Brotherhood gang.
Jonathan Bellar asked to make a statement but after conferring with his attorney, Tim Gleeson, it was decided to potentially readdress bond through written motion at a later date, the press release stated.
Lang set the bond at $100,000 and ordered Bellar have no contact with the victim.
A pretrial is set for June 14 with a jury trial on July 27.
Josiah Bellar, 24 — another of Robert and Deborah Bellar’s 18 children — has also been indicted in the case. He is charged with three counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition. He is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges and has not yet be arraigned in this case.
As previously reported by The Athens Messenger, the indictments came following an investigation conducted by the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office after Serah Bellar, reported missing in April 2020, resurfaced in March declaring she was safe but also describing allegations of sexual assault by the Bellar family. She has asserted that on multiple occasions between 2008-2016, her pleas for help were ignored. Fearing for her safety, she ran away.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn has previously said there was “an absolute systemic failure in handling these accusations” and reiterated that the investigation is continuing.
