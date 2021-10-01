Jimmy Holbert and Nathan Simons, two of six candidates running for Glouster Village Council, pitched their candidacies at a virtual voter forum hosted on Sept. 29 by the League of Women Voters of Athens County.
Holbert, who has been a school teacher for 32 years, said he is seeking reelection to continue working collaboratively with council for the betterment of the village. Simons cited his deep roots in the Glouster area, including a grandfather who served as mayor, and said he hopes to help better the area.
When asked what the village council’s top two priorities should be, Holbert said the village needs to “continue to battle the war on drugs” and clean up trash in the area. Simons said he wants to continue work with the Athens County Land Bank to redevelop property in Glouster, and focus on improving infrastructure, such as the village’s streets, electrical system and flood and drainage issues.
Candidates also discussed opportunities for tourism presented by the area’s nature trails and parks. Simons said the village should encourage tourism by fostering entrepreneurship and supporting businesses in the area. Holbert emphasized that efforts such as trash clean-up will allow Glouster to better take advantage of its proximity to many natural attractions. He also suggested the village work with Burr Oak to attract more visitors.
In the November election, Glouster citizens will have the opportunity to vote for up to four candidates for village council. In addition to Holbert and Simons, candidates include Gary Conley, Peggy Gatchel, Robert Grimm and Randy Lambert.
Grimm and Lambert told the Messenger they were unable to attend the League’s forum for personal reasons.
Gatchel said she attempted to participate in the event but had trouble getting into the Zoom meeting.
Conley, a field ecologist, said he had a professional scheduling conflict and the League of Women Voters was unable to work with him to reschedule the event.
More information about Glouster Village Council candidates can be found in the League’s candidate guide, available as an insert in the Saturday, Oct. 2 edition of the Athens Messenger.
