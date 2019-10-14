LOGAN — Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested and charged with reckless homicide in the death of a 44-year-old Chillicothe woman in September, according to Hocking County Prosecutor Benjamin Fickel.
Fickel said the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests Oct. 10 after detectives received information about the two juveniles.
Victoria Schafer was taking senior photos at Old Man’s Cave when she was struck by a falling log. Officials with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources had reported since the investigation began that evidence suggested the falling tree was not a natural occurrence.
Investigators reportedly conducted interviews with the two teens, and were able to obtain confessions regarding the incident.
The teens, identified as Jordan A. Buckley and Jayden Churchheus, appeared in Hocking County Juvenile Court this past Friday. They have been housed in the Multi-County Juvenile Detention Center in Lancaster.
ODNR Director Mary Mertz credited the public’s “valuable contributions to the case” and the “perseverance” of the investigators.
“It’s surprising and discouraging to know that these two boys are from Logan, and covered this up for so long,” Fickel told The Logan Daily News. “However, it’s a blessing for law enforcement, the community and the family to finally get the answers and find closure for their loved one.”
Schafer was the third victim this year to die at the Hocking Hills State Park. The incident occurred over Labor Day weekend.
According to Ohio Department of Natural Resource officials, Schafer was on the stairs near Old Man’s Cave when she was struck by a falling section of a tree. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hocking County Coroner’s Office. The immediate cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, neck and thorax.
ODNR is leading the ongoing investigation with the assistance of the Hocking County Prosecutor, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County Coroner, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio State Highway Patrol, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers. The latter organization has offered a reward in the case.
Fickel said there could possibly be more serious charges filed at a later date, as there is still more information coming into law enforcement on the incident.
“There are still a lot of unknowns in this case,” Fickel said.
Debra Tobin is the editor of The Logan Daily News.
