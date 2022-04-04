The Athens County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for two teenagers who were last seen on Wednesday.
Emilee Murray, age 17, was last seen at her home on Alderman Road. It is believed Murray is to be in the company of another teenager, Aiden Miller, age 17.
Both teenagers were both last seen on the day in the same area, but there is no information on their direction of travel or ultimate destination.
The Athens County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with any informations regarding Miller or Murray to contact them immediately by calling 9-1-1 or (740)-592-6633 to ensure their safety and offer services or assistance, if needed.
The Athens County Sheriff's County had no further update on the case at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.