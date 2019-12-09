A two-vehicle crash occurred Sunday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Road and Route 50 in Albany.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Athens Post reported Monday that the two drivers involved in the crash were taken to OhioHealth O’Bleness hospital with minor injuries.
The first vehicle involved in the crash was a 2016 Dodge Journey driven by Ralph Harvey, 74, of Albany. The second vehicle was a 2007 Ford Edge, driven by Michelle Hart, 50, of Athens.
According to the Highway Patrol, Hart was traveling west on Route 50 when Harvey allegedly pulled in front of Hart’s vehicle, attempting to move from Washington Road onto Route 50. OSHP reported that Harvey had failed to yield the right of way.
