This is the eighth article in the Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group’s (SONBWG’s) series of articles on natural burial. We have been researching affordable, natural burial options in Athens County. During our groundbreaking efforts, we have branched out into several other related areas. We thank Lee Webster and Dr. Fred Weiner for their contributions to this article.
Over the last two years, SONBWG has reached out to many fiscal officers and trustees in Athens County’s fourteen townships. We have shared and gathered information about various cemeteries. We have learned which townships have burial sites available and that some do not, the cost of a plot for township residents and nonresidents, and township cemetery rules that may allow or may be amended to allow natural burials without the use of cement vaults, embalming, or caskets.
We have encouraged townships to open areas for natural burials in conventional cemeteries, which would then be considered hybrid burial cemeteries. We have advocated establishing natural cemeteries independent of current cemetery practices such as mowing and weed whacking. Natural burial grounds can include pollinator plots, native plantings, GPS for burial locations, simple flat rocks as markers, or a memory wall of those buried there. In a previous article, we mentioned York Township’s Pedigo Cemetery, which currently offers natural burial plots in a newly developed area.
As a result of our small group’s efforts, a larger group has formed. The Athens County Conservation Burial Association’s purpose includes assisting local governments in establishing a nature preserve and conservation burial ground that would include a nature center, walking trails, gardens, and meeting areas. Conservation burial grounds are designed to leave the natural environment undisturbed. Our seventh article, authored by Donna Goodman, who is a member of the Athens Conservancy, shared details about this type of burial ground and called for private landowners willing to donate land for this purpose.
In previous articles, we included information about the legality of natural burials in Ohio and two personal stories from community members regarding homestead burials of their loved ones on personal land. In their stories, these community members highlighted local funeral directors and others who assisted them in laying their loved ones to rest.
Based on suggestions by Township Trustees who work closely with funeral homes, we reached out to many local funeral directors to share our efforts and encourage them to provide services that would help families bury their loved ones naturally. Most funeral homes are ready to provide packages that offer services such as assistance with paperwork, transportation, refrigeration, green funerals, family viewings, biodegradable burial containers or shrouds, and opening and closing graves.
Jewish Burials are Natural
Dr. Fred Wiener, a longtime Athenian and professor at Ohio University, lent his time to our group to share burial rituals and the history of a Jewish burial ground in Athens County. He shared that one-tenth of an acre of Alexander Cemetery, enough for 188 plots, is reserved for Jewish burials and the burials of non-Jewish spouses or children.
In 1984, Athens community members formed the Southeast Ohio Jewish Cemetery Association to address the fact that the closest places facilitating Jewish burial were in Columbus and Zanesville. After finding that many area cemeteries had no land to spare for this purpose, the association purchased acreage from the Alexander Cemetery Board for one dollar with the understanding that the cemetery would receive proceeds from each burial to allow for continued upkeep.
Today, approximately 25 burials have taken place in the Jewish burial section of the Alexander Cemetery. Jewish law allows for Jewish cemeteries to exist within the bounds of other cemeteries if there is a clearly marked boundary. As such, if you’d like to see the cemetery, look for the shrub boundary that separates it from the rest of the plots. After the Alexander Cemetery Association closed it is now under the care of the Alexander Township Trustees. The Southeast Ohio Jewish Cemetery Association, upon dissolving and turning their deed over, provided the Alexander Township Trustees information on Jewish burial practices so that these burials would still be accommodated.
Jewish burial and natural burial share distinguishing characteristics. Jewish burials use a simple pine box, and the deceased are clothed in a linen shroud, forgoing any makeup or embalming. Further, the burial is to take place within 24 hours of the death, with the exceptions of the Sabbath and Yom Kippur.
In orthodox Judaism, preparation of the body, including bathing and staying with it until the burial, is taken on by a committee. While there are no hard-and-fast rules on who prepares bodies for natural burial, it is often family or others who were close to the deceased. Dr. Weiner also shared that family members tend to find meaning in shoveling dirt onto the coffin upon burial, a significant involvement that is also often found in natural burial practices.
The Catholic Church and Natural Burials
To give readers a sense of the Catholic Church’s experience with natural burials, we share the following paragraphs by permission from Lee Webster, which first appeared on the Green Burial Council’s website here: https://www.greenburialcouncil.org/the-catholic-church-and-green-burial.html
The first green burial cemetery in the U.S. opened in 1998, and today there are well over 300 known green burial grounds. More than half of those, called hybrid cemeteries, set aside areas for burial that eschew impediments to decomposition, and Catholic cemeteries are providing just such space in increasing numbers.
Green burial offers the faithful a connection to nature professed by early monastics and some of the church’s great spiritual teachers, including Saint Francis of Assisi. In the words of Pope Francis, who chose his papal name in honor of St. Francis, “Everything is connected. Concern for the environment thus needs to be joined to a sincere love for our fellow human beings and an unwavering commitment to resolving the problems of society.”
Green burial also offers the opportunity to help create sacred space in protected land conservation areas. This is where the relationship between the living and the dead meshes. Pope Francis quotes Pope John Paul II in his message to the 1990 World Day of Peace by writing, “If the simple fact of being human moves people to care for the environment of which they are a part, Christians in their turn realize that their responsibility within creation, and their duty towards nature and the Creator, are an essential part of their faith.”
Green burials invite families to participate in age-old customs that reflect the path of Jesus. Typically, preparing the body by bathing and anointing, shrouding or casketing in a simple biodegradable container, and participating in grave decoration and the burial process itself, are practices that are included in a green burial; these practices honor the dead while healing the living. Graveside services have the capacity for great solace and comfort in a green cemetery.
For more information on natural burials, visit our Facebook Page, Southeast Ohio Natural Burial Working Group. Our working group members are StarMary Castro, Cheryl Cesta, Wenda Sheard, and Natalie Wilson. They may be reached via their Facebook page, or by emailing Cheryl at cherylcesta@gmail.com.
