Reps. Steve Stivers and Bill Johnson, Republicans who represent Athens County, voted against the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
Their votes to oppose the impeachment did not stop the U.S. House, with some GOP support, from impeaching Trump for the second time, a first for any American president. The vote was 232 to 197.
Stivers, who represents a majority of Athens County, told Spectrum News last week that he opposed impeaching Trump because it did not allow for a trial.
In a statement released Wednesday, Stivers reiterated he did not believe impeachment could be conducted in the week before Trump leaves office.
Stivers said in the statement he believed the peaceful transition of power was fundamental to the republic, but did not believe Trump would receive due process under the time frame he is presented with.
However, he denounced Trump, calling his behavior “unacceptable” and said that his actions “contributed to what will be remembered as one of the darkest days in our nation’s history.”
Stivers also implied Trump should experience some kind of consequence as a private citizen, not as president.
“The American people have spoken: in seven days, President-elect Biden will occupy the White House, and President Trump will be a private citizen, subject to the rule of law and the judgement of the judicial system,” Stivers said in a statement.
Johnson, who represents a smaller portion of Athens County, said in a statement on Tuesday that he opposed both the removal of Trump through the 25th amendment,
Today, America needs a chance to begin healing. America needs a break from the riots, the violence, and the vitriol political rhetoric that is encouraging this toxic environment,” Johnson said in a statement. “A 25th Amendment measure or impeachment will do nothing to help America heal, but will certainly widen the division.”
Johnson previously voted to object to President-Elect Joe Biden’s certification before Congress, only hours after he denounced the violent mob that Trump incited to storm the U.S. Capitol.
Five died on Jan. 6; Capitol Hill Officer Brian Sicknick and four members of the violent mob, one of whom was shot by Capitol security.
Only one Ohio Republican representative broke with his peers and voted to impeach Trump.
Anthony Gonzalez, a Cleveland-area Republican representative, censured Trump in strong terms for his role in inciting the Capitol riot. Gonzalez voted against both articles of impeachment against Trump in 2020.
“The President of the United States helped organize and incite a mob that attacked the United States Congress in an attempt to prevent us from completing our solemn duties as prescribed by the Constitution,” Gonzalez said in a statement on Twitter. “In doing so, five people have died - including a Capitol Police Officer - many more have been injured, and our democracy has been shaken.”
Unlike Stivers, Gonzalez said he had seen all the evidence he needed to vote to impeach the president. He said Congress and Vice President Mike Pence’s lives were endangered by the president's actions.
“During the attack itself, the President abandoned his post while many members asked for help, thus further endangering all present,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “When I consider the full scope of events leading up to January 6th, including the President’s lack of response as the United States Capitol was under attack, I am compelled to support impeachment.”
Gonzalez joined nine other House Republicans in breaking with the party to impeach Trump.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday an impeachment trial would not happen before President-elect Biden’s inauguration. McConnell also said that he remains undecided on how he will vote.
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican, said in a statement he will do his “duty as a juror and listen to the cases presented by both sides” if the Senate proceeds with a trial. However, Portman said an impeachment trial could create further division in the country.
“If the Senate conducts an impeachment trial, among my considerations will be what is best to help heal our country rather than deepen our divisions,” Portman said in a statement.
