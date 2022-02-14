ATHENS — Morgan Harper, one of Ohio’s 2022 democratic candidates for U.S. Senate, visited Athens on Saturday to pitch a progressive platform and what she describes as an “unbought” candidacy.
Harper outlined a platform focused on creating more unionized and clean energy jobs, addressing corporate monopolies, protecting abortion access and the right to vote, and introducing universal healthcare through ‘Medicare for All.’
Asked about the biggest issues facing Appalachian Ohio and what she would do to address them, Harper said she’s heard consistent concerns throughout the state, including around cost of living and difficulties accessing and paying for health care. Harper said she would address these issues by increasing the federal minimum wage and working to introduce Medicare for All.
“An older woman who I met this morning is worried she might have to move to Columbus to be able to get better access to health care,” Harper said. “With a universal health care system, where we are not just leaving all of these things to a market that is going to be more profit driven than health driven… no matter where anyone lives in Ohio, that they will get access to the care they need, and it will be something that is not going to put you in debt.”
Harper said the “predatory tactics” of big businesses also make it difficult to establish smaller businesses throughout the state, including in Athens. Harper added that she spoke with the owner of a craft brewery who has difficulty accessing aluminum because of a deal between the aluminum company and Pepsi.
“We allow these big corporations to do whatever they want, because they have also bribed off a generation of our political leadership in Washington that has laid the groundwork for that, and it’s got to stop,” Harper said. “The first step in stopping it is having unbought and unafraid leadership that we’re sending to Washington.”
Harper said she is running her campaign without corporate PAC money. She said this is part of what distinguishes her from her democratic opponent in the primary, U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 13th District Tim Ryan, who Harper described as a “career politician.”
“There is one thing that Congressman Ryan has been able to succeed quite well at, and that is being one of the biggest takers of corporate PAC and lobbyist money than anyone else in the United States Congress,” Harper said.
The Messenger previously covered Ryan’s campaign for U.S. Senate when he visited Athens County in August.
During her visit to Athens, Harper was asked about her approach to the opioid epidemic.
She emphasized the need to address drug abuse and overdoses through prevention, including more investment in social support systems such as healthcare and treatment, as well as harm reduction measures, such as the distribution of fentanyl test strips and the opioid overdose antidote naloxone.
Athens County saw an estimated 25 overdose deaths in 2021, a record-breaking death count despite a robust harm reduction program of the health department likely reducing the number.
The Messenger also asked Harper how she would approach law enforcement issues such as police brutality in rural areas like Athens County, as Harper has been outspoken about the issue of police violence, particularly within urban centers.
“Overall, I actually think this is another issue where it probably should be the same approach regardless of where you’re living,” Harper said, adding that she would work to end qualified immunity for police officers.
“At times, there are bad actors who are doing things that are not in the interest of public safety,” Harper said. “Those people who are engaging in that behavior that doesn’t really align our values of keeping our community safe need to be held accountable.”
Nelsonville Police Department officer Cecil Morrison is currently under investigation for shooting and killing a city resident as he apparently attempted to flee in his vehicle, while the former Coolville Chief of Police Scott Miller faces a civil suit alleging he used excessive force and violated the constitutional rights of residents.
Harper said keeping people safe is an issue that extends beyond policing.
“A lot of it has to do with just investing in people and making sure that folks are able to be healthy, show up to work and earn enough money… to be okay and invest that back into our communities,” she said.
Harper is a consumer protection attorney who served at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau during the Obama administration and more recently directed a nonprofit working to break up corporate monopolies. Harper is also a community organizer and co-founded an organization that worked to protect vulnerable people from the spread of COVID-19.
During Harper’s visit to Athens, she visited the Athens Farmers Market and held a meet and greet at the Athens County Democratic Party office.
Harper will face Ryan in the Democratic Primary on May 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.