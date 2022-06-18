A local humanitarian is attempting to collect supplies to benefit the people in the Ukraine. Currently, Holly Dallman, is ironing out the details of a plan to ship a 20ft storage container to the war torn county filled with supplies that the people desperately need.
According to Dallman, Brent Hays has donated space in the back of the mall at the Market on State, to set up a donation center. She noted, "The kinds of items we're hoping to collect are things like bullet proof vests and desks. helmets and goggles that the people there can use to protect themselves."
Afterwards, the storage crate of donations will be shipped to the Ukraine.
She specified that anyone planning to make a donation should not consider used clothing. However, items of this kind will be accepted as donations for an upcoming community rummage sale-the proceeds of which will also be used benefit the people in the Ukraine.
Dallman added, "Athens has a large base of compassionate and generous people. So I'm confident our efforts will be able to get the supplies we need to help these people in their time of need."
For more information on this upcoming community rummage sale, and a schedule of where and when donations can be dropped off, visit www.littlewingrelief.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.