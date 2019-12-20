The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has named Dani Underhill as its new President. She replaces Michelle Oestrike who has been leading the organization for nearly four years.
Underhill will start in the position Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 which will provide an overlap with Ms. Oestrike’s departure date of Friday, Jan. 31. As President, Dani will oversee the Chamber's operations as well as collaborate with Dawn Worley-Sims, Director of Operations, and Jim Korpi, Photographer and Graphic Designer, to ensure continuity of Chamber programs and services.
“I am excited to begin working with the Board of Directors, Dawn and Jim and begin serving the member businesses and organizations of the Athena Area Chamber of Commerce," Underhill said. "I look forward to promoting jobs, business development and growth, as well as continuing to build on the foundation of innovative ideas and opportunities that has been created by Michelle.”
Before joining the Chamber, Underhill served as Membership Outreach Coordinator at the Ohio University Credit Union. In combination with her time as Ambassador to the Chamber for the last four years, as well as previous roles, Dani has developed strong relationships with the business community. Prior to her employment at the credit union, Dani was a Copy & Print Center Supervisor and Customer Service Lead at Staples. Dani currently serves as the Director of the Alexander Youth Baseball League.
"The Chamber's Board of Directors unanimously is pleased with Mrs. Underhill’s acceptance of the leadership role as the new President," said Natalie Tevis, Vice Chair. "We believe she is a good fit and will expand on the mission of the Chamber that Ms. Oestrike more fully developed during her time as President of the Chamber."
