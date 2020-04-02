Across the nation, unemployment claim rates have risen to historic numbers, with Athens echoing the shift.
Nearly 190,000 Ohio residents applied for unemployment benefits during last week, which is about 26 times more than the preceding week.
The numbers, released March 26, show the financial suffering Ohioans will face due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unemployment has been forecasted to hit 13 percent nationwide by May, which would be higher than any joblessness rate during the 2009 recession. In fact, it’s higher than Ohio’s worst jobless rate month on record, December 1981, where claims reached 205,159, and the next highest month, December 1982, where jobless numbers hit 167,638 — roughly 20,000 lower than the numbers reported last week.
These numbers are from just before large portions of Ohio’s economy were abruptly halted by Governor DeWine’s March 22 “stay home order,” which was intended to slow the spread of the COVID-19. The data supports claims that Ohio businesses were already laying off staff as schools and restaurants were ordered closed by Gov. DeWine.
Each month’s jobless statistics are released later the following month. February’s numbers were released March 27.
Ohio’s jobless rates were about 4.1 percent statewide throughout last month, and the country was reported to have 3.5 percent unemployment. In Athens County, 5.4 percent of workforce members were unemployed during February, down from 6.6 percent in January. However, this is up from February 2019, which had a reported 4.2 percent jobless rate.
The national unemployment rate for February was 3.5 percent, down from 3.6 percent in January, and down from 3.8 percent in February 2019.
Nearby counties are also seeing slightly higher jobless rates for February 2020 compared to previous years. Washington County reported a rate of 6.8 percent for this year’s second month, while a year ago the county was reported to have a rate of 6.6 percent. Others echo the same pattern: Vinton reported 8.4 percent for Feb. 2020, and 7.6 percent for Feb. 2019. Hocking reported 5.7 percent this year, and 5.8 the year before. Morgan saw 9.1 percent this year, and 8.5 the year before, and Meigs saw 8.8 percent, same as the year before. Perry County is also slightly up — 6.6 percent this year compared to 6.5 the year before.
The lowest unemployment rate in the state ws in Mercer County, which reported a rate of 3.1 percent. The highest rate was in Monroe County, which came in at 11.1 percent. Unemployment rates decreased in 81 counties, as it traditionally does in February. However, it increased in six counties.
Only eight counties had unemployment rates above 8 percent in February. However, the counties that had the highest rates after Monroe were Morgan (9.1), Noble (9.0), Meigs (8.8), Adams (8.6), Vinton (8.4), Ottawa (8.2) and Jackson (8.1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.