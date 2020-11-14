September labor numbers showed a drop from August, but a spike since this time last year, according to the latest data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Office of Workforce Development, Bureau of Labor Market Information.
Athens County clocked in at 7.3 percent unemployment in September 2020, down significantly from the reported 8.3 percent in August. In September 2019, unemployment was only 4.9 percent, or around 1,400 citizens.
As a nation, the unemployment level is also still high as well: 7.9 percent of Americans were filing for unemployment in September 2020. However, this is a significant drop from August, which was reported at 8.4 percent. In September 2019, the U.S. was reporting 4.4 percent unemployment, according to the latest data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Office of Workforce Development, Bureau of Labor Market Information.
However, Athens is a bit of a bright spot on the landscape of Southeast Ohio’s employment numbers. Only Hocking County has maintained a lower unemployment number than Athens County — 6.6 percent in September. Perry, Vinton and Meigs counties were much higher, ranging from 9.5 percent unemployment in Meigs to a matching 8.1 percent in Perry and Vinton Counties.
The highest unemployment rate in the state was in Cuyahoga County, at 11.2 percent.
The lowest unemployment rate in the state was in Holmes County, which reported 3.5 percent unemployment.
Several Southeast Ohio counties showed improvement from August: Hocking County dropped from 7.2 percent to 6.6 percent; Meigs dropped from 10.3 to 9.5; Morgan dropped from 8.3 to 7.7 percent; Perry County dropped from 8.6 percent to 8.1; Vinton dropped from 9.2 to 8.1; and Washington County dropped from 8.4 percent unemployment to 7.8 percent.
