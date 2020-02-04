December was much the same in terms of job numbers in Athens County, according to the latest data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Office of Workforce Development, Bureau of Labor Market Information.
Athens County clocked in at 4.8 percent unemployment in December 2019, up slightly from the reported 4.7 percent in November. In December 2018, unemployment was just about the same, 4.6 percent.
As a nation, the unemployment level is doing well: only 3.5 percent in December, unchanged from November and down from 3.9 percent in 2018.
However, Athens is a bit of a bright spot on the landscape of Southeast Ohio’s employment numbers. Only Hocking County has maintained a lower unemployment number than Athens County. Jackson, Meigs, Morgan and Noble counties were much higher, ranging from 6.6 percent unemployment in Jackson, to 7.7 in Morgan County. Monroe County also clocked in at a high rate: 8.9 percent.
According to the latest data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Office of Workforce Development, Bureau of Labor Market Information.
The Bureau reported Athens as having 4.7 percent unemployment in November this year, and last year clocked the county at 4.8 percent. This is lower than the October rate for Athens County, however, which was 5 percent.
The preliminary data shows that Mercer County had the lowest rates of unemployment in the state once more at 2.5 percent, and Monroe County was highest at 8.9 percent.
Several Southeast Ohio counties maintained fair unemployment rates. Vinton County came in at 6.1 percent, Hocking at 4.5 percent, Perry at 5 percent, and Washington County at 5.4 percent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.