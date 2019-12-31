Regional unemployment November

The November labor force estimates show mixed results across the region, with a few counties reporting lower unemployment rates, while others rose.

 By Heather Willard/Messenger Staff Journalist

Ohio’s unemployment rates have remained steady throughout the fall, and are unchanged into November from October this year — 4.2 percent statewide.

However, it is a decrease in unemployment from this time last year, where the statewide average was 4.6 percent.

Nationwide, unemployment is much lower, clocking in at 3.5 percent, down from 3.6 percent in October as well as down from last year at this time, which was marked at 3.7 percent unemployment.

Athens County is doing worse that the statewide average, according to the latest data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Office of Workforce Development, Bureau of Labor Market Information.

The Bureau reported Athens as having 4.7 percent unemployment in November this year, and last year clocked the county at 4.8 percent. This is lower than the October rate for Athens County, however, which was 5 percent.

The preliminary data shows that Mercer County had the lowest rates of unemployment at 2.4 percent, and Monroe County was highest at 8.6 percent. Since October, 47 of the 88 Ohio county’s reduced unemployment, but it increased in 27 counties.

Several Southeast Ohio counties were above 6 percent unemployment: Meigs, Morgan, Adams, Pike and Jackson. The highest was Meigs and Morgan Counties at 6.3 percent. Noble County was higher at 6.7 percent. Vinton County neared the 6 percent mark, hitting 5.9 percent.

Athens County had the 26th highest unemployment in the state for November. Of the 29,000 individuals eligible for work in the county, about 1,400 were unemployed.

