Note: This story appears in the Tuesday, Dec. 31 newspaper on Page A1.
Ohio’s unemployment rates have remained steady throughout the fall, and are unchanged into November from October this year — 4.2 percent statewide.
However, it is a decrease in unemployment from this time last year, where the statewide average was 4.6 percent.
Nationwide, unemployment is much lower, clocking in at 3.5 percent, down from 3.6 percent in October as well as down from last year at this time, which was marked at 3.7 percent unemployment.
Athens County is doing worse that the statewide average, according to the latest data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Office of Workforce Development, Bureau of Labor Market Information.
The Bureau reported Athens as having 4.7 percent unemployment in November this year, and last year clocked the county at 4.8 percent. This is lower than the October rate for Athens County, however, which was 5 percent.
The preliminary data shows that Mercer County had the lowest rates of unemployment at 2.4 percent, and Monroe County was highest at 8.6 percent. Since October, 47 of the 88 Ohio county’s reduced unemployment, but it increased in 27 counties.
Several Southeast Ohio counties were above 6 percent unemployment: Meigs, Morgan, Adams, Pike and Jackson. The highest was Meigs and Morgan Counties at 6.3 percent. Noble County was higher at 6.7 percent. Vinton County neared the 6 percent mark, hitting 5.9 percent.
Athens County had the 26th highest unemployment in the state for November. Of the 29,000 individuals eligible for work in the county, about 1,400 were unemployed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.