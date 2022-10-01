Kroger

Kroger and the union have been negotiating a new contract since union members recently rejected the latest three-year contract offer from management and voted to authorize a strike notice earlier this month.

 Photo by Alicia Caple/Circleville Herald

United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 members are set to vote again after the union and Kroger negotiated another proposed contract on Wednesday.

