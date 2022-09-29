United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 concluded another round of contract negotiations with Kroger on Wednesday.
The union represents 12,500 members in Ohio, including some in Athens County.
“Negotiations concluded today with an updated contract offer to share with our membership," said Randy Quickel, UFCW Local 1059 president. "Our members have the ultimate say on whether this offer addresses their concerns, and our first priority is sharing this offer with them. Our efforts were focused on the needs of our members and delivering the wages and benefits they deserve as the tireless, essential workers who serve this community well.”
Company and the union have been odds since union members recently rejected the latest three-year contract offer from management and voted to authorize a strike notice earlier this month.
The strike authorization doesn’t mean a walkout is imminent, only that the union is letting the company know its members are willing to strike if negotiations fail.
“It is our hope that by returning to negotiations with Kroger representatives, we will negotiate an agreement that addresses our members’ concerns with the previous tentative agreements and makes our stores better,” said Randy Quickel, UFCW Local 1059 president in a release. “While we are returning to the bargaining table, we have secured the authorization necessary to call a strike in the event that the company forces our members further in that direction and are continuing to make preparations for that possibility.
“UFCW Local 1059 members have earned and deserve a contract that reflects their hard work as the frontline workers that ensure our community has access to the food and supplies it needs. We will do everything in our power to make that a reality.”
On Sept. 16, members of Local 1059 of the United Food and Commercial Workers turned down a tentative deal with the grocer and authorized a strike.
Earlier last week, Kroger released information about the new contract offered to union workers. The company’s contract contained investments in associate wages, proposing an investment of more than $120 million in new wages over the next three years, the press release said.
According to the company, a cashier’s current wage is $17.10 an hour.
Under the terms that Kroger negotiated in the previous proposed contract, wages would increase $0.65 in 2022 and 2024 and $0.50 in 2023.
“We have two objectives for these contract negotiations: to invest more money in our associates’ paychecks and keep groceries affordable for our customers,” said Dana Zurcher, president of the Kroger Columbus division, in the press release. “Our contract adds to our associates’ paychecks, while providing them with premium health care coverage and a company funded pension — which many of our competitors do not offer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.