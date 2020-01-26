Activities this week at United Seniors of Athens County Inc., 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, include:

Monday, Jan. 27 – 8-10 a.m. World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m. Line Dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m. Cards; 11:15 a.m. lunch of smoked sausage/bun, baked beans, sauerkraut, applesauce and milk; noon to 1 p.m. Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention, with Barbara, Exercise Studio and Free; 1-2 p.m. World Walkers; 3-4 p.m. swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation); 5:30-6:30 p.m. Arthritis Swim at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation)

Tuesday, Jan. 28 – 8-10 a.m. World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m. Line Dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m. Cards; 11:15 a.m. lunch of pizza burger, tater tots, apricots, cookie and milk; 12:30-1:30 Arthritis Foundation Exercise; 1-4 p.m. Bridge (everyone welcome)

Wednesday, Jan. 29 – 8-10 a.m. World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m. Line Dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m. Arts, Crafts, and Cards; 11:15 a.m. lunch of lemon pepper chicken/rice, Capri Blend vegetables, cherry crisp, V08 Juice, whole wheat bread and milk; 12:30-1:30 p.m. chair volleyball; 1-2 p.m. World Walkers;3-4 p.m. swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation)

Thursday, Jan. 30 – 8-10 a.m. World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m. Line Dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m. Cards; 11:15 a.m. lunch of hearty beef and bean chili, potato salad, grape juice, crackers, cornbread and milk

Friday, Jan. 31 – 8-10 a.m. World Walkers; 10:15-11:45 a.m. line dancing; 9:30-11:30 a.m. arts, crafts, pool and cards; 11:15 a.m. lunch of pasta/meat sauce, cinnamon applesauce, California Blend, fresh orange, garlic breadstick and milk; 1-2 p.m. World Walkers; 3-4 p.m. swimming at Beacon Pool (suggested $2 donation)

