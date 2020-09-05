A Title IX case involving a minor’s sexual assault from 2005-2006 received a judgement to dismiss the case, but the plaintiff’s lawyer is seeking to bring the case into the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, in conjunction with an associated case in the Ohio Court of Claims where the university is seeking the plaintiff’s medical records.
The federal suit, leveled by a former student at Federal Hocking Local Schools, Alison Arocho, through Athens attorney Mike Fradin, alleges the pattern of sexual abuse was perpetrated by former OU Police Officer Robert Parsons during 2005-2006. She further alleges that then-police lieutenant Chris Johnson, who until recently was the police chief of the Nelsonville Police Department, was “deliberately indifferent” to the abuse she allegedly experienced, while she was at that point under the age of 16.
Arocho is seeking relief in that suit for a single violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. However, on July 25, 2020, a judge dismissed the case on grounds that there was no claim upon which relief can be granted. On July 23, 2020, Fradin asked the court to reconsider the decision. This resulted in a response opposing reconsideration from the University.
Most recently, Fradin replied to the response opposing reconsideration, stating that he believes the career day in question qualifies as “any education program or activity” as stated in Title IX. He argues that the university’s case would allow for guessing on what activities are included in Title IX coverage.
“Is it okay for Ohio University to use federal funds to hire somebody who it knows has a history of sexually abusing children to teach or babysit for one of those events (i.e., OHIO Giving Day, OHIO Discovery Day, etc)?” Fradin argued. “Ms. Arocho was harassed during her participation in a University sponsored activity. This distinction is not merely academic but is what distinguishes Ms. Arocho from those plaintiffs whose Title IX cases were dismissed. It is a bright line threshold that activates Title IX protections and must be not be erased by this Court or any other Court because it would be contradictory to the law and result in the potential for widespread gender-based discrimination.”
He further states that he believes “a University-sponsored career day is the precise type of activity that Title IX, by its plain language, is intended to cover.” The newest motion requests the ability to file another amended complaint to provide allegations about the “educational nature of the career day.”
In the original complaint, Fradin notes that an investigator with Athens County Children Services interviewed Parsons and notified then-OUPD lieutenant Chris Johnson (a superior to Parsons) of the ongoing investigation into Parsons, and that he was “a danger to minors” in early December 2005.
“Defendant Christopher Johnson fostered a safe space for sexual misconduct that empowered Parsons to confidently abuse his authority and victims, specifically Plaintiff Arocho, without fear of reprimand,” the suit reads.
Johnson told media at the time that he “strongly disagrees” with the suit’s allegations, and provided a letter expressing his “extraordinary work on the Officer Parsons investigation,” from the then-assistant OU Police Chief Mark Matthews.
The suit alleges Parsons raped the minor on multiple occasions and in multiple locations, including on Ohio University property. It also alleges that the university “had actual notice of Parson(‘)s history of abuse of other minor children” dating back to 2000-2001. On July 19, 2016, Parsons pled guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in connection with these allegations.
“(OU) chooses not to address how the May 2020 Regulations specifically indicate that off-campus sponsored activities or classes are covered by Title IX because the kind of harassment that Ms. Arocho experienced is exactly the kind of harassment that Title IX was intended to protect against,” Fradin asserted.
On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Fradin told The Messenger that he was surprised about the course of the case, as he believes there are grounds for it to become a suit arguing what limitations Title IX has nationwide. He said that he is hoping to take the case to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals on this basis, but noted that state laws would have different stipulations on behavior than federal laws, and there are limitations on what can be brought into federal court.
But the complexity of the case does not end there. A separate case in the Ohio Court of Claims also speaks to the sexual assault allegations made by Arocho against Parsons, and there OU’s legal team has sought Arocho’s medical records to deny a protective order.
Fradin asked the university for a few items in return for sending the records, including confidentiality and retraction of the university’s official motion. However, OU has yet to withdraw its motion.
On Sept. 1, Judge Patrick McGrath granted Arocho’s request to review the documents privately with the judge to determine admissibility. She and her team have ten days to file under seal the un-redacted documents and also file the proposed redactions.
The court of claims case was also stayed as of Sept. 1 while the court awaits the decision in federal court for the associated case.
