top story Unofficial 2022 Primary Election results in Athens County Aug 2, 2022 Aug 2, 2022 Updated 37 sec ago

On the Aug. 2 primary ballots in Athens County, there are two races — State Central Committee, 30th District, and state representative, 94th District.Below are preliminary results as of 9:20 p.m. with all 56 precincts in Athens County reporting. A total of 2,021 ballots were cast.Total results for district races will be given in an upcoming article in the Athens Messenger.The Democratic ballotState Central Committee seat, 30th District (man)John Haseley, of Athens: 1,156State Central Committee seat, 30th District (woman)Karla D. Gregory-Martin, of Steubenville: 1,154Ohio House of Representatives, 94th DistrictRhyan Goodman, Athens: 1,149The Republican ballotState Central Committee seat, 30th District (man)Jim Carnes, of St. Clairsville: 425Shannon L. Walker, of Pomeroy: 310State Central Committee Seat, 30th District (woman)Nichole Hunter, of New Matamoras: 328LeeAnn Johnson, of Marietta: 418Ohio House of Representatives, 94th DistrictJay Edwards, of Nelsonville: 734
