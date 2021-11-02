The unofficial results of the Athens County 2021 General Election are in. Results were posted beginning around 9:30 p.m. at the Athens County Board of Elections office. They are as follows:
Registered Voters — 38,961
Ballots Cast — 10,466
Blank ballots cast — 2
Voter turnout — 26.86%
Representative to Congress UTE 1-3-23 15th District
- REP Mike Carey — 3,575, 37.17%
- DEM Allison Russo — 6,043, 62.83%
President of Council City of Athens
- DEM Christine Burns Knisely — 1,924, 100.00%
Treasurer City of Athens
- No Valid Petition Filed
Member of Council at Large City of Athens (vote for 3)
- DEM Sarah H. Grace — 1,620, 26.54%
- Damon Krane — 580, 9.50%
- DEM Micah McCarey — 1,624, 26.60%
- Iris Virjee — 685, 11.22%
- DEM Ben Ziff — 1,596, 26.14%
Member of Council First Ward
- DEM Solveig Spjeldnes — 324, 100.00%
Member of Council Second Ward
- DEM Jeffrey Risner — 451, 100.00%
Member of Council Third Ward
- DEM Samuel E. Crowl — 568, 100.00%
Member of Council Fourth Ward
- DEM Alan G. Swank — 500, 100.00%
Judge of Municipal Court FTC 1-1-22
- Todd L. Grace — 7,215, 100.00%
Treasurer City of Nelsonville
- Michael Milane — 321, 100.00%
Member of Council at Large City of Nelsonville (vote for 4)
- Justin Booth — 299, 22.30%
- Gregory J. Clement — 246, 18.34%
- Elizabeth Pidcock Jones — 299, 22.30%
- Opha L. Lawson — 186, 13.87%
- Cory W. Taylor — 311, 23.19%
Member of Council at Large UTE 12-3-23 City of Nelsonville (vote for 2)
- Daniel L. Sherman — 202, 52.74%
- Gregory Smith — 181, 47.26%
Member of Council Village of Albany (vote for 4)
- Debra L. Andrews — 98 30.,91%
- Larry Payne — 113, 35.65%
- Neal Reynolds — 106, 33.44%
Member of Council Village of Amesville (vote for 4)
- David Arrington — 46, 50.55%
- Michael Ford — 45, 49.45%
Member of Council Village of Buchtel (vote for 4)
- Jerry Jay Kline — 85, 53.46%
- Ed Matheny - 74, 46.54%
Member of Council Village of Chauncey (vote for 4)
- Tamara J. Hawk — 101, 100.00%
Member of Council Village of Glouster (vote for 4)
- Gary D. Conley — 64, 9.43%
- Peggy Gatchel — 137, 20.18%
- Robert J. Grimm — 94, 13.84%
- Jimmy Holbert — 163, 24.01%
- Randy Lambert — 72, 10.60%
- Nathan Simons — 149, 21.94%
Member of Council Village of Jacksonville (vote for 4)
- Butch Chapman — 47, 51.09%
- Jay Chapman — 45, 48.91%
Township Trustees Township of Alexander (vote for 2)
- Brian C. Grubbs — 423, 52.03%
- Dave Perry — 390, 47.97%
Township Trustees Township of Ames (vote for 2)
- Brent R. Kasler — 228, 54.42%
- Andrew Sayers — 191, 45.58%
Township Fiscal Officer UTE 3-31-24 Township of Ames
- Anita Kay Weed — 250, 100.00%
Township Trustees Township of Athens (vote for 2)
- Brian Baker — 2,146, 49.50%
- Steven H. Pierson — 2,189, 50.50%
Township Trustees Township of Bern (vote for 2)
- Alan Gilchrist — 84, 52.50%
- Danny Wayne Simons — 76, 47.50%
Township Trustees Township of Canaan (vote for 2)
- Charles Kincade — 276, 49.55%
- Randall George Wolfe — 281, 50.45%
Township Trustees Township of Carthage (vote for 2)
- William L. Willie Guess — 199, 49.38%
- Christopher L. Nutter — 82, 20.35%
- Robert V. Pullins — 122, 30.27%
Township Trustees Township of Dover (vote for 2)
- Danny Brown — 225, 21.89%
- Weston Lombard — 199, 19.36%
- Stuart Neal — 206, 20.04%
- Mark C. Sanders — 144, 14.01%
- John C. Snyder — 59, 5.74%
- Harold Sycks — 195, 18.97%
Township Fiscal Officer UTE 3-31-24 Township of Dover
- William G. Russell — 503, 100.00%
Township Trustees Township of Lee (vote for 2)
- James Bub Turner — 435, 48.71%
- Kenny Waggoner — 458, 51.29%
Township Trustees Township of Lodi (vote for 2)
- Larry Baringer — 230, 46.28%
- Albert Shorty Hawk — 267, 53.72%
Township Trustees Township of Rome (vote for 2)
- Aaron McVey — 167, 51.54%
- Donald W. Poston — 157, 48.46%
Township Trustees Township of Trimble (vote for 2)
- Paul Smoke Barrett —461, 40.37%
- Samuel Kamento — 367, 32.14%
- Kevin Moore — 314, 27.50%
Township Trustees Township of Troy (vote for 2)
- Harold Causey — 151, 19.19%
- Leroy Guess — 124, 15.76%
- Charles Glenn Lantz, Sr. — 112, 14.23%
- Mike Putman — 214, 27.19%
- Brandon Russell – 186, 23.63%
Township Trustees Township of Waterloo (vote for 2)
- Gregg Andrews — 302, 48.01%
- Cory D. Russell — 327, 51.99%
Township Trustees Township of York (vote for 2)
- Mike Freer — 426, 26.86%
- Bill Mellinger — 537, 33.86%
- Timothy R. Warren — 623, 39.28%
Member of Governing Board of ESC at Large Athens-Meigs ESC
- John Depoy — 2,996, 100.00%
Member of Governing Board of Educational ESC Trimble
- Connie Talbert Dugan — 579, 100.00%
Member of Governing Board of ESC Ohio Valley ESC (vote for 2)
- Jo Ann Ingram — 7, 41.18%
- Patrick E. Lang —10, 58.82%
Member of Governing Board of ESC UTE 12-31-23 Ohio Valley ESC (vote for 2)
- Karen Kubota – 11, 100.00%
Member of Board of Education Athens CSD (vote for 3)
- Paul Grippa — 2,793, 35.84%
- Sean Parsons — 2,631, 33.76%
- Charity Wilhelm — 2,369, 30.40%
Member of Board of Education Nelsonville York CSD (vote for 2)
- Micah J. Covert — 595, 37.56%
- Gary Ray Edwards — 529, 33.40%
- David K. Loge – 460, 29.04%
Member of Board of Education Alexander LSD (vote for 3)
- Jay Barnes — 1,286, 27.28%
- Josh Collins — 1,189, 25.22%
- Fred Davis — 1,040, 22.06%
- Aaron Ramsey — 1,199, 25.43%
Member of Board of Education Federal Hocking LSD (vote for 3)
- Sara Brumfield — 853, 32.88%
- Lester A. Green, Sr. — 852, 32.84%
- Kerry Sheridan-Boyd — 889, 34.27%
Member of Board of Education UTE 12-31-23 Federal Hocking LSD
- Michael E. Lucas — 1,035, 100.00%
Member of Board of Education Trimble LSD (vote for 3)
- Gary W. Arnold, Sr. — 380 38.11%
- John R. Standley — 461 46.24%
- Write-In Totals — 156, 15.65%
Member of Board of Education Warren LSD (vote for 3)
- Bob Allen — 7, 38.89%
- Bob Crum — 6, 33.33%
- Debra A. Proctor — 4, 22.22%
- Write-In Totals — 1, 5.56%
#1 Athens County Tax Levy EMS
- For the Tax Levy – 7,744, 75.56%
- Against the Tax Levy — 2,505, 24.44%
#2 Athens County Tax Levy Senior Citizens
- For the Tax Levy — 7,900, 76.95%
- Against the Tax Levy — 2,367, 23.05%
#20 317 Board Tax Levy
- For the Tax Levy — 7,122, 69.63%
- Against the Tax Levy — 3,107, 30.37%
#3 Albany Village Tax Levy Streets
- For the Tax Levy — 123, 67.96%
- Against the Tax Levy — 58, 32.04%
#4 Amesville Village Tax Levy Current Expenses
- For the Tax Levy — 44, 84.62%
- Against the Tax Levy – 8, 15.38%
#5 Amesville Village Tax Levy Fire
- For the Tax Levy — 45, 86.54%
- Against the Tax Levy — 7, 13.46%
#6 Chauncey Village Tax Levy Current Expenses
- For the Tax Levy — 74, 66.67%
- Against the Tax Levy — 37, 33.33%
#7 Coolville Village Tax Levy Streets
- For the Tax Levy — 45, 54.88%
- Against the Tax Levy — 37, 45.12%
#8 Glouster Village Tax Levy Fire
- For the Tax Levy — 163, 69.96%
- Against the Tax Levy – 70, 30.04%
#9 Glouster Village Tax Levy Current Expenses
- For the Tax Levy — 132, 57.14%
- Against the Tax Levy — 99, 42.86%
#10 Glouster Village Tax Levy Memorial Park
- For the Tax Levy — 156, 66.67%
- Against the Tax Levy — 78, 33.33%
#11 Glouster Village Tax Levy Streets
- For the Tax Levy — 152, 64.96%
- Against the Tax Levy — 82, 35.04%
#12 Glouster Village Tax Levy Streets
- For the Tax Levy — 152, 65.24%
- Against the Tax Levy — 81, 34.76%
#13 Ames Township Tax Levy Fire
- For the Tax Levy — 251, 90.94%
- Against the Tax Levy — 25, 9.06%
#14 Ames Township Tax Levy Roads
- For the Tax Levy — 233, 84.73%
- Against the Tax Levy — 42, 15.27%
#15 Bern Township Tax Levy Current Expenses
- For the Tax Levy — 75, 73.53%
- Against the Tax Levy — 27, 26.47%
#16 Lee Township Tax Levy Roads
- For the Tax Levy — 365, 71.01%
- Against the Tax Levy — 149, 28.99%
#17 Lodi Township Tax Levy Fire
- For the Tax Levy — 257, 71.39%
- Against the Tax Levy — 103, 28.61%
#18 Troy Township Tax Levy Cemeteries
- For the Tax Levy — 234, 53.06%
- Against the Tax Levy — 207, 46.94%
#19 York Township Tax Levy Cemeteries
- For the Tax Levy — 743, 74.97%
- Against the Tax Levy — 248, 25.03%
#21 Local Option Amesville Village Park's Place Kitchen
- YES — 45, 83.33%
- NO — 9, 16.67%
#22 Local Option Amesville Village Park's Place Kitchen Sunday
- YES – 45, 83.33%
- NO — 9, 16.67%
#23 Local Option Jacksonville Village Muddy Creek Tavern
- YES — 52, 61.18%
- NO — 33, 38.82%
#24 Local Option Troy East Doug's Port
- YES — 121, 56.28%
- NO — 94, 43.72%
#25 Local Option Troy East Doug's Port Sunday
- YES — 111, 51.15%
- NO — 106, 48.85%
