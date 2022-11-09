With the unofficial General Election results tallied, incumbent Lenny Eliason has been re-elected to the Athens County Commissioners.
In the race for Athens County auditor, Republican incumbent Jill Thompson appears to have won another term in office, pending canvassing of provisional ballots.
The following general election results are not official until provisional ballots are counted and canvassing is conducted.
Out of Athens County's 38,989 registered voters, a total of 18,249 — or 46.81% — cast their ballots during the 2022 General Election.
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, a total of 8,245 out of 8,933 precincts have reported in Ohio, according to the Ohio Secretary of State's office.
In the Athens County Commissioner race, Democratic candidate Eliason received 9,480 votes, or 52.99%. Republican Alex Burcher had 6,458 votes (36.1%), while independent candidate Bill Hayes had 1,951 votes (10.91%).
In the auditor's race, Thompson had 9,308 (51.80%), while Ric Wasserman, the Democratic candidate, had 8,662 votes (48.24%).
George McCarthy, who ran for judge of the Athens County Court of Common Pleas, received 12,026 votes.
In the Ohio House of Representatives 94th District race, incumbent Jay Edwards, Republican from Nelsonville, received 22,190 votes total (61.17%), of which 7,870 were cast in Athens County. Tanya Conrath, Democratic candidate from Athens, received 14,084 votes total (38.83%), of which 10,225 votes were cast in Athens County.
For Coolville, 125 votes (59.81%) were cast against dissolving the village, while 84 votes (40.19%) were cast in favor, so the measure fails.
Levies
- Albany Village Tax Levy, Current Expense: 177 (56.91%) votes against; 134 (43.09%) votes for
- Albany Village Tax Levy, Fire: 222 (71.61%) votes for; 88 (28.39%) votes against
- Amesville Village Tax Levy, Police: 59 (72.84%) votes for; 22 (27.16%) votes against
- Amesville Village Tax Levy, Current Expenses: 60 (74.07%) votes for; 21 (25.93%) votes against
- Jacksonville Village Tax Levy, Current Operating Expenses: 97 (67.36%) votes for; 47 (32.64%) votes against
- Trimble Village Tax Levy, Permanent Improvements (2.8 mills): 41 (54.67%) votes for; 34 (45.33%) votes against
- Trimble Village Tax Levy, Permanent Improvements (3.4 mills): 40 (53.33%) votes for; 35 (46.67%) votes against
- Trimble Village Tax Levy, Fire: 43 (57.33%) votes for; 32 (42.67% votes against
- Alexander Township Tex Levy, Fire: 681 (63.06%) votes for; 399 (36.94%) votes against
- Athens Township Tax Levy, Richland Fire: 1,195 (80.09%) votes for; 297 (19.915) votes against
- Athens Township Tax Levy, The Plains Fire: 792 (72.59%) votes for; 299 (27.41%) votes against
- Bern Township Tax Levy, Road: 137 (73.26%) votes for; 50 (26.74%) votes against
- Canaan Township Tax Levy, Fire: 593 (80.79%) votes for: 141 (19.21%) votes against
- Canaan Township Tax Levy, Cemeteries: 506 (69.51%) votes for; 222 (30.49%) votes against
- Dover Township Tax Levy, Road: 505 (55.25%) votes for: 409 (44.75%) votes against
- Lee Township Tax Levy, Fire: 575 (68.29%) votes for; 267 (31.71%) votes against
- Lee Township Tax Levy, Fire: 553 (66.47%) votes for; 279 (33.53%) votes against
- Lodi Township Tax Levy, Cemeteries: 392 (63.95%) votes for; 221 (36.05%) votes against
- Lodi Township Tax Levy, Road: 416 (67.75%) votes for; 198 (32.25%) votes against
- Rome Township Tax Levy, Road: 303 (69.34%) votes for; 134 (30.66%) votes against
- Waterloo Township Tax Levy, Road: 559 (67.03%) votes for; 275 (32.97%) votes against
- York Township Tax Levy, Fire: 604 (76.26%) votes for; 188 (23.74%) votes against
- Local Liquor Option, Par Mar Oil, Athens Ward 3, Precinct 5: 324 (84.16%) votes in favor; 61 (15.84%) votes against
- Local Liquor Option, Par Mar Oil, in Circle Hill: 268 (69.97%) votes in favor; 115 (30.03%) votes against
- Local Liquor Option, Lodi General Store: 461 (75.08%) votes in favor; 153 (24.92%) votes against
- Local Liquor Option, Lodi General Store, Sunday sales, Lodi Township: 404 (66.12%) in favor; 207 (33.88%) votes against
