UpBEAT, a free senior engagement program sponsored by OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, will be hosting a virtual 25th anniversary celebration on Sept. 16 from 2 to 3:15 p.m. The program began in 1996 in response to the lack of resources for older adults living in Athens County.
UpBEAT, which stands for Be Educated and Active Together, helps encourage physical activity and mental stimulation for county residents aged 55 and older through various exercise and educational events. Their goal is to keep seniors engaged with their community and each other while increasing health literacy and comprehension of available resources.
Some of the programs run by the group include Food for Thought — focusing on health, wellness and community resources — and their history group that explores local and regional history. A book club and a singing group are also available monthly. Current membership numbers reflect the group’s popularity at 788 active members.
Phyllis and Doug Baxter, two UpBEAT members, joined after retiring from their positions at Ohio University and have been involved with the program for twelve years. The pair belong to the UpBEAT Advisory Board as well, helping make decisions about what kinds of programs and events are planned.
Phyllis stated that members live up to the group’s name, “These are not people who are going to say ‘Oh no, I’m old, I’m retired, I’m worthless. I don’t want to do anything.’ These are all people that enjoy life and being with other people. They’re social and they’re lots of fun.”
Members have a say in what the group pursues through surveys as well as the board. In recent years, interests in bird identification and the shoe manufacturing industry in Nelsonville have been explored. Group suggested topics include the history of railroads in the area and the transformation of acid mine pollution into paint done by True Pigments of Athens.
Safety classes that teach seniors about Medicare and consumer fraud are particularly popular and help educate members about the latest scams. Phyllis expressed gratitude that those running programs genuinely care about making a difference.
The COVID pandemic has made some activities — including their triweekly exercise classes and chair volleyball — unavailable to seniors, bringing their numbers down from about 2,500 prior to the pandemic. While face-to-face contact has been limited, this hasn’t stopped members from enjoying their time. The group has been instead meeting virtually when possible with 111 programs held in the 2021 fiscal year alone. Chair yoga, a more distanced physical activity, is currently held once a week.
Caitlin Bond, UpBEAT’s program director, said her favorite parts of the program are seeing the gratitude and growth in members, mentioning specifically the story of a member involved in the history group branching out to do their own weekly historical research.
“We believe the health and wellness — and vitality — of the older adult members of our community are about more than diagnosis, treatment or rehabilitation,” explained Bond. “It’s about having the opportunity to Be Educated and Active Together.”
To the Baxter’s, the best part of UpBEAT is the happiness it brings to their lives, along with the people, “You’re constantly surrounded by other people who are reaching out and sociable. Everyone I’ve met on Senior BEAT has been a nice person. They’re good people.”
The couple looks forward to seeing their friends and group members in person once the pandemic danger has passed. The return of exercise classes and chair volleyball are at the top of their list. The group, as a whole, hopes to expand in the coming years and make programs more accessible to area seniors.
All are welcome to join in on the celebration by phone or device at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Any seniors looking to join the group can sign up for their monthly newsletter at their website, www.ohiohealth.com/health-and-wellness/upbeat-program-athens, or email Caitlin Bond at caitlin.bond@ohiohealth.com. Further information can also be found on the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.