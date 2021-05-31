An unidentified individual died following an altercation in Uptown Athens over the weekend, a press release from the Athens Police Department stated.
The Athens Police Department (APD) responded to an "altercation" that took place just north of Washington Street, in a parking lot off of Court Street in the early hours of Saturday, May 29.
"The victim was taken to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital early Saturday morning, and has since died from injuries sustained in the altercation," the press released stated.
During the course of the investigation, APD requested the assistance of the Athens County Prosector's Office.
According to Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn, the two agencies continued the investigation throughout the weekend and it is still ongoing, though he told the Messenger they are closing in on a conclusion.
The identity of those involved and the nature of the altercation have not been released at this time.
Both agencies are asking that anyone who has information in reference to the investigation please contact, Lt. Adam Claar at the Athens Police Department, 740-592-3313.
