According to the National Fire Protection Association, 62 percent of home fire deaths happen in homes without smoke alarms or where smoke alarms are not working. Many people believe they will wake up if they smell smoke, but smoke inhalation can cause a person to drift into a deeper sleep and may kill in less than a minute.
Sunday, March 14, at 2 a.m., is when we remember to “spring forward” by setting our clocks ahead an hour. This is also an excellent time to adopt the habit of changing the batteries in all smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they are in working order and replace any smoke detectors that have been used for 10 years or more. If you have Ten-Year, lithium battery smoke detectors, it is still a good habit to test them. Smoke detectors double your chances of surviving a fire.
Also remember to test your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors monthly; as they are your first line of defense should a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning occur. It is also important to have a fire escape plan and to be aware of basic fire safety measures.
If you do not have a working smoke detector, or you may need help with installation, please contact your local fire department. Any questions regarding fire safety can be directed to the Athens City Fire Department at 740-592-3301.
