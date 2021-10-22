The Millfield Post Office remains open for business despite a United States Postal Service announcement last month that services would be suspended beginning Oct. 22.
Only two days before the slated suspension, USPS announced an indefinite delay and apologized for the inconvenience caused to post office customers.
USPS Communications Specialist Naddia Dhalai said in an email that USPS is working with the owner of the building to “correct septic tank issues.”
The building owner, John Stier, said he was pleased about the delay.
“We’re happy with the delay of the suspension, and we’re hopeful of further progress,” Stier said. “We’re working to resolve the issues long-term.”
Athens County Commissioner Lenny Eliason said the delay was “good news for the community.”
Eliason said he had not yet received a response to a September letter he sent to USPS officials asking that the Postal Service reconsider the Millfield Post Office suspension.
As The Athens Messenger reported, the initial announcement of the Millfield Post Office’s suspension disappointed many local residents, who cited concerns about losing a community institution and the additional travel that would be needed to reach the nearest post office — which some said could pose a particular problem for the elderly, those without transportation and people with low income.
The initial announcement also raised a number of questions due to contradictory accounts provided by the Postal Service’s letter to the community, USPS communications specialists and Stier.
The announcement cited “lease and safety issues” as the primary reason for the suspension. However, Stier told the Messenger in September that USPS had never contacted him regarding the concerns referenced in its announcement, including pooling water during heavy rains and overflow issues with the septic tank.
Stier declined to offer further comment for this story, citing ongoing negotiations with USPS.
Dhalai declined to comment on the initial contradictory accounts, why USPS did not provide the building owner an opportunity to address concerns before announcing the suspension, or what prompted USPS to reverse course. Dhalai also did not comment on the progress of lease negotiations or the timeline of the suspension’s delay.
Dhalai accepted only written questions from the Messenger and declined to explain why. Dhalai spoke with the Messenger for our previous article on the Millfield Post Office and said in an email there has been no change in official policy since.
