WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation launched the Campaign for Inclusive Care on Jan. 31 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. Senator Elizabeth Dole unveiled the Academy, which comprises a series of virtual tutorials designed to provide VA personnel important guidance on including caregivers in Veterans’ health care teams. The training will be piloted by VA providers in eight states primarily, including Ohio.
“The concept behind the Campaign is simple, but our vision for where it will take us is groundbreaking,” said Senator Elizabeth Dole. “By equipping VA medical personnel with the latest strategies for integrating caregivers, we will create a model for care in the VA that will one day serve as the new standard for every health system nationwide.”
The Campaign for Inclusive Care Academy will be rolled out across three VA regions, known as Veteran Integrated Service Networks (VISNs), in the Midwest, Texas and the Pacific Northwest. All three VISN were represented at the Academy’s launch. Following the pilot phase, the Foundation and VA anticipate expanding the available courses and offering the training to VA staff nationwide.
“This effort will enhance all VA clinical programs where clinicians interact with Veterans and caregivers. VA doctors, nurses, social workers and staff members in this pilot program have a tremendous opportunity to take advantage of the Academy,” noted Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie.
At the launch, NBC News Medical Correspondent Dr. John Torres facilitated a panel discussion of VA clinicians, issue experts and caregivers. Dr. Torres narrates the four video tutorials that comprise the Academy. The tutorials are posted online, take an hour in total to complete, and are available at no-cost to the participant.
The Elizabeth Dole Foundation determined that including caregivers in their veterans’ health care teams was one of the most significant ways to improve the veteran caregiver experience. A Duke University study, “Including Family Caregivers In Seriously Ill Veterans’ Care,” conducted in partnership with the Foundation and VA, provided the underlying research for the courses.
For information about the academy visit the Campaign for Inclusive Care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.