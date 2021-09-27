For those searching for vaccines locally, a clinic is being held Oct. 1 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Heritage Hall.
Registration is recommended at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov and then choosing Athens City-Council Health Department or by calling 1-833-427-5634.
There will be no out of pocket costs. The clinic is open to anyone aged 12 and up. A parent or guardian must be present for those under 18. Doses of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson will be available.
Those with questions can call 740-592-4431 or visit their website at athenspublichealth.org.
