Ohioans aged 16 and older may now be able to qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine, a full week ahead of the originally scheduled date of March 29.
Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement on Monday, officially authorizing vaccine distributors to fill empty appointments with those 16 years old.
“I think it’s imperative that at any time we don’t let vaccines sit,” DeWine said during his Monday afternoon press conference.
The governor also took to Twitter to address the change.
“While there are many places where there is a great demand for the vaccine, we do have some providers who are having a hard time filling appointments. If a local health dept. or hospital is not filling all their slots this week, they may book with anyone 16+.”
Last week, the DeWine announced that the vaccine would become available on March 29 to any Ohioan age 16 and older. The latest announcement comes after a week of health departments around the state reporting empty slots at vaccine clinics.
Jack Pepper, the administrator for the Athens City-County Health Department, told The Messenger that it is not about extra vaccines or that there is a surplus, rather it’s about making sure every appointment is filled.
“They don’t want clinics to not be full. I don’t think it’s about (not) wasting vaccines,” Pepper said.
According to Pepper, the Health Department vaccine clinics are all full for this week, but that hasn’t been the case over the last month.
“We, over the course of the last few weeks, have had more trouble filling our clinics,” Pepper said, stating that the 40-50-year-old demographic hasn’t shown as much interest in signing up for the vaccine, as compared to the large numbers of those aged 70. “A month ago we didn’t have trouble filling the clinics.”
Pepper states that while he isn’t sure what the exact reason for the lack of scheduling among the 40-50 demographic is, it could be speculated that work schedules, family obligations, or vaccine distrust could all be reasons.
Pepper did state that the younger demographics have shown increased interest in getting vaccinated. Given that the largest demographic in Athens County is in the 18-24 age bracket, the county’s vaccination numbers should increase quickly according to Pepper.
Currently, 13.09% of Athens County is fully vaccinated, accounting for 8,551 people. In total, 21.33% of Athens County have received the first dose, accounting for 13,937 people.
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in Athens County, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Community members can also call the health department directly at 740-595-443 if they are unable to access the online scheduling platform. Vaccines are also available at CVS, Rite Aid, Kroger, Shrivers, Fruth, Hopewell, and Walmart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.