For foodies, the Athens County Fair is simply a dream come true.
It’s a virtual food paradise, with enough different varieties of eats to satisfy almost every desire when it comes to dream meals.
And even if you’re not a foodie, it’s safe to say you’ll be enticed by the plethora of delectable food found at the fairgrounds.
Yeah, they’re laden with tons of calories, but it’s worth the extra intake just to take in the many different fair foods you can only get during this time of year.
Simply put, fairgoers should be in food heaven with the many different stands that offer almost any type of treat you could think of or want from your annual experience at the event.
And while activity was slowed by the rain Saturday afternoon, it didn’t dim the enthusiasm of those food trucks set up near the grandstand for the second day of harness racing.
The owners and workers of many of the stands opened Saturday afternoon all have varied histories with the fair — pasts just as different as the items on their menus.
For Emily Starlin, it’s a family tradition started by her father, Dave.
Dave’s Burgers truck is known for two things: The bright red paint on the cart and the half-pound sirloin burgers that have been a staple of the fair for almost three decades.
Starlin’s parents, Dave and Pam, started their business about 27 or 28 years ago, and Emily has helped them for many of the past fairs.
The Starlins, from Logan, now only set up the trailer at two fairs per year, but enjoy doing it and meeting the many people who pass through the gates.
In addition to the mammoth-sized sirloin burgers, they are also known for their “very thick bologna” sandwiches, too.
Word of caution, though, if you’re wanting to try both sandwiches, you’ll probably want to start with one at the beginning of your trip to the fair, then get the other one on your way out, as they’re that thick and that filling.
“I grew up doing this, and my dad used to show sheep here. This is how we paid for college,” she said, adding that her family is prepared for a busy week.
While Dave’s truck is known for the thick bologna sandwiches, another truck, set up down the beaten path, is popular for cooking the meat another way.
John Hawk, owner of Johnny’s Dog Box, is another local staple of the fair and cooks bologna in a slightly different way — and that’s deep fried.
“Not everyone has it,” Hawk, who started his business, Johnny’s Dog Box, selling strictly hot dogs said.
The Athens County Fair is his third fair of the year and he said he typically goes to about 11 festivals and six fairs each season.
While the deep-fried bologna, pickles, Oreos and cookie dough are popular items at Hawk’s trailer, he said the Blooming Onion is still probably the most popular food on his menu.
He keeps selling it, even though it’s not exactly cost prohibitive anymore.
“The onions are expensive. They used to be $15 a bag and now they’re $52,” he noted.
While the first two trailers visited are there for business purposes, another food truck has a philanthropic goal for setting up shop at the fairgrounds.
The Federal Hocking FFA Alumni trailer, which first turned up at the fair in the early-to-mid 1970s, raises funds for the children in the local Future Farmers of America organization.
“It helps the kids, I do this for the kids,” said group secretary Betty Cunningham.
“It pays for their trips to conventions and for scholarships.”
And the most popular item at their trailer is, by far, the sausage sandwiches.
While Hawk and Starlin couldn’t venture a guess as to how many fairgoers are served during the event, Jim Ford, treasurer for Federal Hocking FFA Alumni, did have an approximation of how many people go to that organization’s booth daily.
“I would say that between 1,200 and 1,500 people a day would be a good estimate,” Ford said.
In addition to the people who had set up shop at the fair on Saturday, there are several other trailers set up to embark on the weeklong local event, ready to sell popular and time-tested fair favorites.
A-Town Pies, Fulton Concessions (Dogs Gone Wild) and also a trailer specializing in Tornado potato fries are among those set up along the grandstand area.
As for the people who either own or man the food trailers visited Saturday, they all say that they enjoy meeting the many people who partake in their foods each year.
“I like meeting people,” Cunningham said, with Hawk echoing similar sentiments.
Fair food.
There’s simply nothing like it.
Whether it’s deep-fried delicacies or a simple hot dog.
Chocolate dipped-cheesecake, a jumbo-sized, sirloin burger or macaroni and cheese bites.
All have their place at any fair and all contribute to the overall food experience one gets from attending the annual event.
And all these items — and so many more — will keep foodies and even those who don’t necessarily associate with that term, satisfied and wanting for nothing while they make their annual trek to the county’s fairgrounds.
The Athens County Fair runs daily through Saturday. The complete schedule of events was listed in Saturday’s edition of The Athens Messenger.
