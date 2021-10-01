Following the previous Vax-A-Million incentive program that gifted five full-ride scholarships and five $1 million prizes to eligible vaccinated Ohioans, Governor Mike DeWine has released details for the newest program named Vax-2-School.
The stakes have risen with double the prize money, $2 million, in scholarships available to vaccinated Ohioans aged 12 to 25. Beginning Monday Oct. 4, students can enter a drawing for one of 150, $10,000 scholarships, or one of five ,$100,000 grand prize scholarships. The funds can be used at any Ohio college, university, technical/trade school or career program the winner chooses.
The program has been implemented in an effort to boost the number of those vaccination in the targeted age group. Currently, the Ohio Department of Health’s vaccine dashboard shows that 18.14% of Ohioans aged 0 to 19 and 48.04% of those aged 20-29 have began their vaccine regiment.
To enter the program, Ohioans can visit www.ohiovax2school.com or enter by phone at 1-833-427-5634. Those wishing to enter will have to opt-in as entrance isn’t automatic. Entrees must have at least one documented vaccine dose.
Children younger than 12 are not eligible to get vaccinated as of yet but this could change in the near future, according to health experts. No deadline for entry has been announced as the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission is hoping to include younger Ohioans in the program once vaccines are approved for that age demographic.
“We are hearing promising news following the clinical trial and safety data submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by Pfizer for their COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds,” explained Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. “In anticipation of a COVID-19 vaccine being authorized for children as young as 5 in the near future, we have decided to broaden the Ohio Vax-2-School program to include this age group, should they become eligible for vaccines.”
Opinions as to whether this new incentive will raise vaccine numbers varies. DeWine stated in a press conference on Sept. 23 that the state believes over 100,000 more people got vaccinated as a result of the Vax-A-Million announcement.
“Our Vax-A-Million worked. We had great success. For over two weeks, we think that well over 100,000 extra individuals got vaccinated,” he said. “Some of them may have eventually got vaccinated but we moved those up at least.”
According to an article from Forbes, a study led by researchers from the Boston University School of Medicine comparing vaccination rates in Ohio to multiple states without incentives showed that the reported spike in vaccination rates was happening all across the nation and was not exclusively an Ohio phenomenon. The study suggests that the cause of increased vaccination is more closely linked with greater availability than cash incentives.
The vaccine became available to Americans aged 12 to 15 in early May, with entry for the Vax-A-Million drawings to start only a week later.
“Vaccine uptake matters (get yours if you haven’t already) – but we need to be smart about how we go about encouraging uptake,” said Anica Law, MD, one of the studies authors, in a tweet thread about the study, “If vaccine hesitancy is due to strong fears/beliefs about the vaccine, a lottery nudge may not do the trick.”
To those still hesitant about getting themselves and their children vaccinated, DeWine encourages them to speak with their current healthcare provider about what is best for them.
“No, I can’t guarantee that this will work, “ said DeWine. “But I think it’s got a good shot at working, a good chance of working and is worth trying.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.