Who wants to be a millionaire?
Every vaccinated Ohioan apparently. The “Vax-A-Million” program, announced by Gov. Mike DeWine last week opens today for entries.
Ohioans who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for the drawings with a prize of $1 million; a separate drawing for Ohioans ages 12-17 will award a full-ride scholarship to any Ohio state college or university.
The updated rules for the drawings were announced during a press conference on Monday, clarifying that anyone who wants to enter has to opt-in, rather than rely on voter registration records as originally planned.
By opting-in, Ohioans agree to their voter records be verified and publicly announced if they win. Winners will not have the option to remain anonymous.
Other rules for entering the drawings are:
- Must be a permanent resident of the State of Ohio.
- Must be at least 12 years of age for the scholarship drawing and at least 18 years of age for the $1 million drawing.
- Must not be incarcerated (in prison or jail) for a felony conviction under the laws of this state, another state, or the United States.
- Must not be an employee or Officer of the Ohio Lottery Commission, the Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio Governor’s Office, or any blood relative or spouse of employees.
- Must have received the first dose COVID-19 vaccination.
The first drawing will be announced on Wednesday, May 26. Drawings will continue on the following four consecutive Wednesdays.
Vax-a-Million launches on Tuesday at ohiovaxamillion.com. Individuals can also call the ODH at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (427-5634) to enter the drawings. The deadline for entry for the first drawing is Sunday, May 23 at 11:59 p.m.
Since the program was announced last week, the Ohio Department of Health has reported the highest number of new vaccinations in the past three weeks, with 22,414 shots given out across the state on Friday.
The Athens City-County Health Department administered 350 first doses and 116 second doses of the vaccine during its Saturday clinic. This is a significant amount for one day and a notable jump compared to the 109 first doses and 98 second doses the Health Department administered between May 10-14.
