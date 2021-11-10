Going to war is never easy. Being drafted into an unpopular war can have long-lasting impacts on veterans, as seen in particular with the prevalence of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder among Vietnam veterans.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, an estimated 30% of Vietnam War veterans have had PTSD in their lifetime. In a given year, 12% of Gulf War veterans experience PTSD and 11-20% of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom veterans.
In Athens County, over 34% of veterans served during the conflict in Vietnam. Gulf War veterans, both from August of 1990 through August of 2001 and from September of 2001 and later, make up 33.22% of county veterans. The remainder of veterans served in the Korean War, 7.05%, and World War II, 7.36%. In total, veterans account for 5.68% of the entire population of Athens County.
Secretary of the Athens County Veteran Services Commission Bob St. Lawrence, a Vietnam War veteran himself, believes that a lot of people didn’t want to deal with soldiers coming home due to anti-war sentiments. Over time, he says this has softened, becoming more of a “hate the war, not the warrior” mentality.
“I think people learned a lot about war and what it does to people from Vietnam veterans,” said St. Lawrence. “Maybe the public is kind of more forgiving.”
The transition from a draft to a volunteer system further shifted the perspective of those at home and those who now get the choice whether or not to serve, according to St. Lawrence. Even so, more recognition should be given to all who have served, in his opinion.
“The small percentage of the people that go off and fight for this country I do not believe get the kind of recognition and gratitude that they should get,” said St. Lawrence. “No matter which war or generation you want to talk about.”
This sentiment hit home for St. Lawrence when he was volunteering at the Athens stop of The Wall That Heals. A woman he met there stated that Dean Kahler, a gunshot survivor of the Kent State Massacre and former Athens County Commissioner, had blood on his hands for being part of the protests and should have never been elected. According to St. Lawrence, her brother was killed during the war and she was carrying anger as a result.
“The wounds of that war still live with us,” said St. Lawrence. “The feelings are raw and they remain raw to this day.”
To those searching for a way to help veterans and heal those wounds, St. Lawrence says the best way is by simply showing that you care.
“If you find a veteran, keep an eye on them,” he said. “Let them know you’re grateful for their service but you know, people kind of get sick after a while of hearing ‘thank you for your service.’ People want action.”
The purpose of ACVSC, according to Athens County Veterans Service Office Kim Spencer, is to help connect veterans with the benefits they earned during their service. The committee is looking to expand their services in part by moving to a larger facility by the end of the year. Their new location at 88 N. Plains Road in The Plains is located right next door to the Veterans Affairs Clinic. A full list of their available services can be found on their website.
For St. Lawrence, it took him many years to become involved with any kind of veterans services outreach. In his current role with ACVSC, he wants to encourage more fellow veterans to seek assistance.
“Slowly but surely, if we can continue to reach out to them as a commission and the organizations, I think that some of the wounds that exist can be healed,” St. Lawrence said.
