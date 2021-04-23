CHILLICOTHE, OH — The Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Veterans Health Administration (VHA) celebrates its 75-year milestone anniversary during National Volunteer Week, April 18–24.
In 1946, VA established the Department of Medicine and Surgery (DM&S), the organization that would later become the Veterans Health Administration and provide health care to Veterans as a core mission.
VA Voluntary Service (VAVS) was one of the foundational programs created in the newly established DM&S which is marking 1 billion hours volunteers have given of their time in service to Veterans at VA facilities.
“Volunteers are a priceless asset and our Veterans greatly appreciate what they do and have done for three quarters of a century,” said Center for Development and Civic Engagement Director Sabrina Clark. “VA volunteerism is a tradition that has created opportunities for volunteers to serve Veterans, even during a global pandemic.”
At the beginning of VHA’s COVID-19 response, VAVS adapted its program to meet the needs of Veterans. Although in-person volunteer engagements were limited, VAVS designed new virtual assignments and galvanized volunteers and organizations to donate items, such has handmade masks, personal protective equipment , smart tablets for Veterans to stay in touch with loved ones, and even meals for frontline workers.
Where many believed volunteer operations to be suspended, VAVS continued its mission to involve the American public in civic engagement activities on behalf of the nation’s Veterans. They saw approximately 46,000 volunteers on the rolls during 2020, contributing more than 4.4 million hours of service, and $108 million in gifts and donations resulting in a value-added resource of approximately $227 million to VA, Veterans, families and caregivers.
During this special week set aside to recognize and honor the profound impact and contributions of VA volunteers, the Chillicothe VA Medical Center thanks the 184 active volunteers and 8 youth volunteers for their combined total of 9,751 hours donated to improve the lives of our Veterans and enhance the Veteran experience. For more information on adult or youth volunteer opportunities at the Chillicothe VA, contact Voluntary Service at 740-773-1141, extension. 7420.
