A joint effort resulted in over 60 boxes of food distributed to local veterans on Dec. 21, the Athens County Veterans Service Office reported this week.

The Office staff typically work on a end of the year project, and this year chose to distribute food boxes to needy veterans in the Athens County area. Girl Scout Troop 1415 helped pack over 60 food boxes over the weekend on Dec. 19, repping the now-standard face masks to pack them. The boxes were then delivered by the Veteran Service Commission on Dec. 21.


