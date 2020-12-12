CHAUNCEY — With the increasing traffic to the Baileys Trail System, so has increased the need for food, coffee and a place to relax following a hard bike ride.
Kevin Martin, Commander of the Frank-Gilhem VFW Post 8804, is seeking to fill that niche and also revive the VFW post in Chauncey.
The Frank-Gilhem Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8804 has historically been located out of New Marshfield, with over 70 years of history in the town and 24 years of that from a small building that was once a gas station. However, due to a deteriorating building, the owner evicted Post 8804. Martin explained that the building didn’t have heat, water or bathrooms, which may have played a part in the eviction.
“It was devastating,” Martin said. “But through serendipity, I saw that this building was empty.”
That building was a rundown structure at 16 Converse Street, which he noted has had a varied, and somewhat sordid business past, and likely was built in the 1920’s.
Martin reached out to the National VFW Command, requesting an emergency authorization for moving the Post’s charter, ultimately moving the flags, memorabilia and other items to a storage unit, and began to track down the owners of 16 Converse Street. It was previously the home of the Chauncey Amvets, but that group had slowly faded, and was no longer meeting.
For $18,000, Martin purchased the property and soon thereafter got to work.
Over eight months, the building has slowly taken shape. Thousands of hours of work have gone into the building itself already, and the business is part of the growing framework for progress in the village.
Village Council, along with Mayor Amy Renner, and Rural Action have begun to collaborate on the overall framework for economic and community growth. To help with the strategic planning, Autumn Brown, owner of PlanIT Inc. Strategic Planning, was brought on board to help as well.
She noted that her company has conducted several surveys and meetings in the village, which has lead to four guiding goals: community connectedness, improved infrastructure, economic development and safety.
For connectivity among community members, that would mean creating a location for groups or individuals to get together, perhaps share a meal or watch some entertainment — Martin aims to fill that niche by creating the Bailey Mae’s Trailhead Cafe.
The name is also a bit serendipitous, as it is named for Martin’s granddaughter, Bailey Mae, a two-time survivor of childhood cancer.
Martin plans to make the meeting place the go-to coffee shop for the area, as well as a place for hot, air-fried food (a first for the county) made from local vegetables, meat and other goods; local brews from Jackie O’s and Hocking College’s brewing program; local sodas; baked goods from the Village Bakery; and other local goods.
The owners of Village Bakery have also sold the equipment of the previous Catalyst Cafe, which was located on West Union Street and closed due to COVID-19, to Martin for the cafe portion of the business. He hopes to perhaps open the cafe portion of the new VFW in late January, but emphasized that he is not rushing to get anything open during the pandemic.
If the cafe opens this winter, it will be for carryout items only. However, the VFW Commander noted that the kitchen portion of the business has only one “minor” item on its to-do list, and then could be ready to start producing food.
The entertainment will also feature local bands (probably not rock, Martin said, to keep the business more accessible for families). Around the back of the building, Martin has plans for a patio and has begun preparing the blank white wall of the building for a projector, with plans to host drive-in style movie nights.
Martin noted that once open, the building will be available for hall rentals and may also become a spot for community events, such as yoga classes, bingo games and art shows. Above all, the goal is to promote the local economy and community.
The new VFW has already begun to breathe new life into the veterans community of the village. He noted that for the first time in decades, the village has hosted a Memorial Day service, a prisoner of war/missing in action service, a veterans day service, and a car show.
He noted that the new VFW’s food pantry and health items have also been a boon to the area’s veterans, having given away several tons of can goods in the eight months the building has been undergoing renovations.
