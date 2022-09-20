Thanks to the generosity of a local veterans organization, a fellow vet and widow now has a car to call her own.
VFW Post 7174, located at 12 Pine Street, The Plains, Thursday donated a 2012 Ford Fusion to Belpre Resident, Emma Cameron.
According to Post Quartermaster, John Keirns, 15 requests were made for the car. In turn, the members made their decision based on which applicant apparently needed the car the most.
Over the years, Post 7174 has given 4 cars away to needy individuals. Keirns specified that “the people we donate things to are veterans, widows or widowers of vets, and anyone who has a veteran in their family.”
Keirns stated, “We chose Emma because she’s a veteran, and a widow, who has several children that she needs to take to appointments every week.”
Cameron was a member of the U.S. Air Force who lost her husband several years ago. She also has five grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren that she cares for — in addition to babysitting two other children.
Although she had no idea what kind of a car she was being given — and what shape it would be in — she was pleasantly surprised with the vehicle. She said “I had no idea the car was going to be so nice. It’s really a beautiful car!”
Keirns noted that before the car was given to Cameron, several members and associates of Post 7174 volunteered to give the car what he described as “a complete mechanical makeover that included new shocks.”
Mike West was one of the mechanics who worked on the car. He recalled, “I spent three days working on the car. But, I think we got it in pretty good shape.”
Kevin Omen worked on the car. He added, “It’s a good feeling to know that you played a part in helping someone out — even if that person is a total stranger.”
The car was donated by Brandy Cassidy. Over two years ago, Post 7174 had donated the vehicle to her husband. When he recently passed away, Cassidy made the choice to pay it forward and re-donate the car.
Cassidy stated, “Letting this car go is hard. But I just know that passing it on to Emma is the right things to do.”
Founded in 1994, Post 7174 has a long history or reaching out to veterans in need. Keirns noted, “One of the things we do is help vets in the VA hospital in Chillicothe. Every Christmas the vets tell us what they want and we do our best to make sure they get it.”
Keirns related the story of one hospital bound veteran who only asked for a pair of tie-dyed “hippy pajamas.” Upon receiving his gift, the vet proudly began to display them by taking walks down the hallways of the hospital.
When a nurse asked him why — after practically never leaving his room before — he had suddenly decided to start roaming the hallways, he replied, “Because, except for a pair of socks these pajamas are the only real clothes I have to wear.”
Besides cars, Post 7174 also helps veterans in need get access to wheel chairs, electric scooters, walkers and even items such as cans of coffee.
Keirns elaborated that, “My time in the service taught me how to grow up, start thinking for myself and of what I can do to help someone else. So at this post we try to do everything we can to help each other and make sure no vets around here are doing without.”
For more information on activities going on a VFW Post 7174, visit their official Facebook page at, https://www.facebook.com/vfwpost7174/.
