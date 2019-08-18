Note: This story appears in the Sunday, Aug. 18 newspaper on Page A1.
In 2018, Athens saw an increase of sexual assault reports to the Athens Police Department and Ohio University Police Department. In 2019, the trend continued.
Experts argued that it may be the case of heightened reporting awareness rather than an increase in assaults. Either way, the reports caused a wave of worry among the university community and beyond, leading to a number of rallies, panels and improvements in local security measures.
Also last year, a new statewide constitutional amendment was enacted to give more rights to crime victims, especially victims of a sexual or felonious assault.
The Ohio Crime Victims Bill of Rights, dubbed Marsy’s Law, amended the state’s constitution to allow crime victims the same rights as the accused. It also restricts the early release of inmates and changes the procedure for granting and revoking parole. The law is named for Marsy Nicholas, a California university student whose murder in 1983 has led to Marsy’s Law being enacted in numerous states.
The amendment grants six distinct rights: the right to be treated with respect, fairness and dignity; the right to information about rights and services for victims; the right to notification in a timely manner of developments in the case; the right to be present at court and talk to a prosecutor; the right to be heard at any process that may grant an offender’s release; and the right to restitution.
However, learning about these rights is an important step for law enforcement, sexual assault nurse examiners, prosecutors and the public. Because of this, the Ohio Crime Victim Justice Center recently hosted a training seminar at Ohio University to teach local members of law enforcement and others involved with crime victims about the state amendment.
“Victim” is the term used by the center, rather than “survivor,” because of the specific legal meanings.
Elizabeth Well, legal director for the victim justice center, led the first session of the local event, and said she believes the training is important for not just those involved with felony assault cases, but also for regular citizens.
“Essentially, we like to have these trainings to have folks from varying perspectives — law enforcement, prosecutors, community-based organizations, the courts — all together to talk about victims’ rights, especially the changes to victims’ rights under Marsy’s Law,” Well said. “We like to have these trainings in a community where folks can talk about how things work in their communities, how do we implement this, how do we make this work for us, in addition to the networking to meet people you may not be aware of who could be valuable connections for you.”
Part of Marsy’s Law expands legal definitions of victims, adding those “proximately and directly harmed,” which refers to individuals such as parents of child victims and the families of homicide victims.
Kim Castor, director of the Survivor Advocacy Program at OU, said that she believes Marsy’s Law training is important for everyone — regardless of whether someone works directly with victims.
“I’m grateful for this refresher,” Castor said, noting that many of the attendees were law enforcement from Athens, Delaware and Washington counties, in addition to sexual assault nurse practitioners and victim advocates from across the region.
This was not the first time Well had conducted the training within the state of Ohio. Well has been teaching the course for six years, with changes to keep the content current and accurate. She noted that in 2018, the Ohio Crime Victim Justice Center conducted nearly 50 such trainings across the state. The training has been embraced more recently following the enactment of Marsy’s Law.
“When Marsy’s Law passed and victims’ rights became constitutional, people became very interested in making sure that they’re not violating any constitutional rights,” Well explained. “So, a lot of judges and prosecutors who maybe didn’t have training before went, ‘oh, it’s in the constitution, we’re really going to pay attention and want to make sure we’re doing this correctly.’”
Among those in attendance at the local training was Olivia Copeland, a graduate student at OU who is studying in the College Student Personnel program.
“Sexual assault prevention through the advocacy program here was something I was deeply interested in throughout my undergrad,” she said. “I think it’s really important on all fronts for us to know what it is for a victim to have rights, and I think the average person may need to have this kind of understanding.
“The average person, if their friend is assaulted or if they are a victim of any kind, having that kind of information for them will make it a little bit easier,” Copeland continued. “I think in the future when I’m working with college students that this is something that I would apply, but I think in general too it’s good to be aware.”
